The sex ed icon who won’t go quietly

Surveying the massive archive of tapes tightly nestled in her Manhattan apartment, Robin Byrd — the New York cable-access icon whose hour-long, X-rated variety program, “The Robin Byrd Show,” lit up metro-area television sets every week — pulls a few softcore gems. “Here’s one with Heather Hunter,” Byrd says, as the frame cuts to a split-screen between the 70-year-old Byrd and archival footage of a naked young woman, gyrating in front of the camera while miming her makeup routine. “Julie Bond was my first transsexual,” Byrd continues, smiling with pride, before a cut to Bond shimmying to the lens. Just then, Byrd’s longtime co-producer and husband of many years, Shelly, enters the room. “I always thought it would be a good idea to get up close and personal with Jeff Stryker,” Byrd muses. “So we did an interview in bed in my hotel in Vegas. Then we had sex, and Shelly filmed it!”

This is only the first scene in Jyllian Gunther and Stephanie Schwam’s beguiling new documentary, “Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story.” But in typical Robin Byrd fashion, there’s just enough pretextual lubricant to ease the viewer into this story of sex, censorship and soulmates. A soundbite from comedian Sandra Bernhard describes Byrd as a “cultural avatar,” while the late Joan Rivers introduces Byrd on her early ’90s talk show as “one of New York’s best-kept secrets.” This is an initiation for the uninitiated, a delectable Robin Byrd amuse-bouche to hook prospective viewers, just as Byrd did for so many years when thousands of New Yorkers let her into their living rooms (and bedrooms). And who wouldn’t be captivated by the frizzy-haired blonde with a sweet smile, whose tan complemented her signature black crocheted bikini?

“Bang My Box” cleverly disguises a message of supreme love for humanity in a film about sex education and suppression — call it a Trojan-Condom Horse — to draw a throughline to the present, when the same old battles are being waged in different ways.

As you might glean, that question is rhetorical. Because for as many people as Byrd tantalized during her legendary cable run through the ’80s and ’90s, there were just as many who were outraged and scandalized by her sex-positive, queer-inclusive values. “The Robin Byrd Show” became a lightning rod in the movement to scramble adult-oriented public-access channels, igniting a spark of defiance as bright as Byrd herself.

But “Bang My Box” is not so much a documentary about Byrd’s fight for free speech as it is her battle to live freely in every sense of the word. Gunther and Schwam cleverly disguise a message of supreme love for humanity in a film about sex education and suppression — call it a Trojan-Condom Horse — to draw a throughline to the present, when the same old battles are being waged in different ways. Parallel to Byrd’s stirring public advocacy is a crucial personal thread: her nurturing of Shelly, whose progressing dementia requires regular supervision. As Byrd revisits her era-defining legacy and decades of work alongside her husband, the film examines radical inclusivity in a moment when tolerance is merely a buzzword. For a world that desperately needs a reminder of what caring for others truly looks like, “Bang My Box” is an essential visit to a lo-fi past marked by paid cable and free love.

There’s an irony in the stark difference between the look of “The Robin Byrd Show” and “Bang My Box,” one that Byrd acknowledges when she recalls people asking why she didn’t increase the show’s production value after a few successful years on the air. As she tells it, she was depicting a fantasy, and people didn’t need their fantasies mucked up by seeing the whole truth. Now, everything is live, up close and in high definition. We know too much about everything and everyone, and we’ve seen all of their character flaws and ethical repugnance broadcast in 4K resolution.

Byrd, on the other hand, embraces it all, even without the hazy glow of ’80s-era DV cameras. She’s let her hair go gray but kept up her tan, and she’s careful not to ridicule the ways her body has changed with age. Byrd is like joy shot out of a cannon, as vibrant and sunny as ever, as the film alternates between her Manhattan apartment and her house on Fire Island, where the fellow residents and the cyclical batch of queer tourists and vacationers revere her as a living legend. After all, “The Robin Byrd Show” wasn’t just straight-up softcore pornography; it was an underground party, a who’s-who of New York’s cultural scene, where performance artists and “pornformace” artists alike could show their work. As one of the first women to bring her own sex show to cable television, Robyn pioneered a space where straight and queer performers and personalities of all kinds could let it all hang out, whether literally, figuratively, or both.

Want more from culture than just the latest trend? The Swell highlights art made to last.

Sign up here

“Bang My Box” makes fantastic use of Byrd’s extensive personal archive, with a never-ending collection of clips both safe-for-work and X-rated. If you’ve never had a taste of “The Robin Byrd Show,” it only takes a moment to understand why curious viewers instantly became longtime devotees. There’s an anything-goes candor to its DIY production, where Byrd served as creator, host, writer, producer and more, giving the program a many-hats lack of polish that’s far more personable and welcoming than any highly produced live counterpart. At one point, Schwam and Gunther compare Byrd’s show to a “Saturday Night Live” sketch parodying it, in which Cheri Oteri plays Byrd. Despite the loving tribute, Oteri never quite reaches Byrd’s flavor of sensual unpredictability. Even a show as boundary-pushing as “SNL” can’t recreate the erotic subtleties of sex TV. Byrd is often imitated, never duplicated.

Byrd’s singularity remains today, as she weighs a legacy steeped in youth against her maturing body and mind. Unlike many in their senior years, Byrd hasn’t grown any more conservative — which is saying something for someone who owns a piece of Fire Island real estate that I’d wager must now be worth $50 million or more. She values and celebrates the culture she came up in and the extensive progress that has been made since she first started “The Robin Byrd Show.” Not long after the show first began airing, the AIDS crisis swept through New York with a lethal fury. Byrd took it upon herself to use the program to educate her growing audience on the importance of safe sex and condom use, turning “The Robin Byrd Show” into a vital lifeline during a time when the United States president flat-out refused to say the words “HIV” or “AIDS.” Many of Byrd’s viewers, the “Byrdwatchers,” speak of how important it was to have someone in their corner to turn to each week. For some, Robin Byrd was their only form of sex positivity in a time when the rest of the world seemed to be damning desire at every turn.

“The Robin Byrd Show” might look tame when porn is easily accessible. But learning about sex via porn isn’t instruction; it’s immersion, and dousing anyone in something as powerful as sex without regulation is far more dangerous than anything Byrd did for the consenting members of the public.

Sadly, things aren’t so different today. One would think a more socially progressive world would be receptive to the kind of highbrow sexuality of Byrd’s show. But as sex and pornography have become immensely accessible, they’ve also become all the more taboo. Gen Z is somewhat famously leading the downward trend on sex, yet trending upward on kinky sex and chronic masturbation. There are barely any guardrails on pornography but countless ways to access it; the meaning of sex as both an idea and a physical act may be irreversibly skewed.

To many, “The Robin Byrd Show” probably looks tame, even PG-13, by today’s standards. But that’s because Byrd’s show was as much about education as it was about sex. And education becomes a moot point when anyone can open up their phone’s browser and access a barrage of all kinds of pornography under the guise of learning. The difference is that learning via porn isn’t instruction; it’s immersion, and dousing anyone in something as powerful as sex without regulation is far more dangerous than anything Byrd did for the consenting, paying members of the public.

As the film moves into a section on Byrd’s longstanding legal battle with Time Warner Cable over its attempt to scramble adult-oriented cable channels — which would force viewers to send written requests to view channels they already paid for — “Bang My Box” hits its stride. Byrd is nothing if not motivated, and watching her fight for her art is a legitimately inspiring sight in a time when so many things as wonderfully strange as “The Robin Byrd Show” are being killed by corporatization, venture capital and algorithmic interference. “I show the human body; they’re dancing,” Byrd says, defending her program in an archival clip. “It’s an art form. My intent is not to be indecent. What is indecent? I think homelessness is indecent. Children with no family — that’s indecent. I don’t think the human body dancing around to songs is indecent.” In many ways, this could be Byrd’s eternal credo.

Our Summer sale is on! Support Salon’s bold journalism. Annual members save 58%

“Bang My Box” beautifully emphasizes Byrd’s message that humanity in its physical form should be celebrated and treated with care and respect, without hitting the viewer over the head with the sentiment. Other personalities appear in the film through candid footage and audio interviews, but there are no talking-head interviews that are standard for this kind of film. Schwam and Gunther wisely tighten their focus on Robin and Shelly, using their decades-long relationship as an allegory for the importance of compassion.

At the start of each week’s show, Byrd told viewers to cozy up with a loved one. “But if you don’t have a loved one nearby,” she continued, “you always have me: Robin Byrd.” It’s remarkable to see this sentiment come to life in the film, as Byrd carefully monitors Shelly and engages him in his memories. She’s the real, rare example of someone who both talks the talk and walks the walk; someone whose warm smile and message of community don’t fall away the second the cameras stop rolling. In an era when divisiveness reigns and everything seems to be designed to keep us at each other’s throats, Byrd makes camaraderie look as simple as it is. “Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story” is food for the soul, a lesson in leading with righteousness and self-love. These two things go hand in hand in the film’s stirring final sequence, where Byrd once again conveys her everlasting message that the human body is not indecent, letting her sun-kissed skin glisten against the Fire Island sun.

“Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story” is streaming on HBO Max.