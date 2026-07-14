“Wasting their time”: Trump swats down FBI investigation into Graham’s death

FBI Director Kash Patel put the resources of his agency at the disposal of authorities looking into Sen. Lindsey Graham‘s death. His boss seems to think that’s a mistake.

” I know there’s all sorts of conspiracy theories going along, and I don’t think the FBI… I think the FBI is wasting their time if they’re doing that,” Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

The Republican senator from South Carolina died over the weekend at the age of 71. Graham’s office said his death was likely caused by an “aortic dissection,” citing a preliminary report from the Washington, D.C. medical examiner’s office.

Trump put stock in that early finding and wished that Graham had taken “better care of himself.”

“At first, I heard it was clogged arteries. Because he did have clogged arteries. He had a problem with that,” he said. “But what happened is actually something that’s very hard to detect. It was not related to any blockage.”

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Trump said that doctors he spoke to said there was “not much” Graham could have done different. Axios reported that Graham told an associate that he was feeling unwell shortly before his death. When that person urged him to go to the doctor, Graham said that he’d do so after a planned appearance on “Meet the Press.”

“I can’t die now,” he reportedly joked. “I still need to do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out.”