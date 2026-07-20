Enjoy your dates — stuffed

I have a confession to make: I don’t like the taste of dates. Specifically, Medjool dates.

That’s if I’m eating them on their own. Dates are saccharine — they’ve got rich, prominent notes of honey, caramel and warm vanilla, which are indeed delectable, yet can be pretty intense on the palate. They are sticky and chewy, each bite of fruit managing to get stuck in between the tightest crevices of your teeth. They are fleshy. And they are undeniably wrinkly.

Dates don’t deserve this kind of vitriol from me, especially when they’re packed with numerous health benefits, highly shelf-stable and hailed as “nature’s candy.” I totally get it. But over the years, I’ve found that the only way I wholeheartedly enjoy dates is by stuffing them.

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The key is to opt for ingredients that balance the date’s high sugar content. I love salty, earthy, nutty and bittersweet toppings, like nut butters, funky cheeses and dark chocolate. But hey, if you have a voracious sweet tooth, you can always double down on the sweetness.

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Here are five of my favorite ways to enjoy stuffed dates. Snack on them alongside your favorite nibbles in the afternoon. Or, top them on homemade yogurt bowls and chia seed pudding to make them a bit more indulgent.

Butter and Flaky Sea Salt

I was skeptical when I first came across a recipe for dates generously filled with slivers of butter, finished off with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt. According to folks online, the final treat is meant to taste like cookie dough — but healthier. I, however, beg to differ.

Regardless, this snack idea is tasty. There’s the creaminess of the butter, which complements the richness of the dates. The tangy flavor of the butter, paired with the added saltiness, also helps cut down on the date’s sweetness. It’s both salty and sweet, without feeling overpowering on either end of the flavor scale. And it’s a luxe treat made with just a few simple ingredients.

To make, slice a Medjool date lengthwise and remove the pit, making sure not to cut all the way through. This slit is your pocket. Slice a sliver or two of your favorite butter (I love Kerrygold’s Unsalted Irish Butter. French butter is divine, too) and slide it into the pocket. Sprinkle a pinch of flaky sea salt over the top.

A few tips: I prefer using unsalted over salted butter since it lets me go crazy with the flaky sea salt, which adds a nice crunch to an otherwise soft snack. I also like to stuff my dates with cold chunks of butter, as they amplify the creaminess of the dates and deliciously melt in your mouth with each bite. If you prefer a warmer snack, simply pan-sear the butter-stuffed dates in more butter, or pop them in the microwave for six to eight seconds.

Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate…and More Nuts

I love a Snickers bar, so when I stumbled upon TikTok recipes for a five-ingredient date “Snickers,” I knew I had to try it. This is, by far, my favorite way to eat dates. It’s deliciously nutty and salty, courtesy of the peanut butter, and slightly bitter and acidic, thanks to the dark chocolate. If you’re craving more sweetness, I suggest swapping the dark chocolate for milk chocolate.

Once your dates are prepped, lay them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spoon a dollop of peanut butter (whether store-bought or homemade) into each pocket and spread it evenly. Sprinkle chopped peanuts on top of the peanut butter, then stash the dates in the freezer for 15 minutes (this will help them solidify and make them easier to dip in chocolate).

In the meantime, melt half a bar of dark chocolate in a large bowl and let it cool. Dip the freezer dates in the melted chocolate using two spoons. Finish them off with flaky sea salt, then store them in the freezer for 30 minutes or until the outer chocolate shell has hardened.

Goat Cheese, Fig Jam and a Drizzle of Hot Honey

Per one Redditor, goat cheese and fig jam sandwiched between a date makes for an excellent sweet-savory snack. I agree. If you love a fig-and-goat-cheese pizza, this stuffed date variation is a must-try. Instead of a balsamic reduction, it’s the date that brings an extra punch of sweetness.

I like to use softened goat cheese, rather than crumbly cheese, since it’s easier to spread. You can even take it a step further and whip your goat cheese with cream cheese, salt and fresh herbs for a tangier and more aromatic filling. Add a dollop or two of fig jam. Top your dates with a walnut and finish with a generous drizzle of hot honey for some heat.

Baked Brie and Apricot Jam

Staying on the theme of cheese, brie is another phenomenal pairing with dates. The creamier, funkier and warmer the brie, the better.

Stuff your dates with a small wedge of cheese. Arrange your dates on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 375°F for 10 minutes, until the brie has beautifully melted into its pocket. Enjoy warm with a smear of jam or your favorite fruit preserves. I highly recommend apricot jam. Raspberry preserves and orange marmalade are also top-tier.

Pistachio-Tahini Butter and Kataifi

You’ve heard of Dubai Chocolate. Now, get ready for Dubai Chocolate, dates-style.

The filling is the same: bright green pistachio butter mixed with tahini paste and toasted kataifi, or thin strands of shredded phyllo dough pastry. Unlike the chocolate bar, the dates rendition is less crunchy and ASMR-friendly. But it’s still incredibly delicious and guaranteed to satisfy your cravings.

To make the creamy pistachio-tahini paste, combine ¼ cup of pistachio butter with a quarter-teaspoon of tahini. You can also stuff your dates with just the pistachio butter or pistachio cream. Cook the finely chopped kataifi pastry dough in a teaspoon of butter until golden-brown. Sprinkle the kataifi on each date and top with a square of dark chocolate or a few chips of semi-sweet chocolate.