Dino nuggets, made better

There’s something so special about reconnecting with your favorite childhood, nostalgic foods as an adult. They may be Jell-O pudding cups, which bring back memories of bagged lunches enjoyed in the school cafeteria just moments before recess, or Chef Boyardee lasagna, a classic canned dinner on weeknights that’s more efficient than the real thing. Maybe it’s homemade peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made on pillowy Wonder Bread, with the crusts cut off. Or perhaps, bowls upon bowls of creamy, cheesy and silky-smooth Velveeta Mac and Cheese.

For me, my favorite kid-friendly nibble lives in the frozen aisle: dinosaur-shaped nuggets. Simple, playful and deliciously processed, the breaded chicken nuggets can be found in abundance inside my kitchen freezer.

I wholeheartedly believe that the best way to enjoy the nuggets is straight out of the oven or the air-fryer, dipped in your favorite condiments. But I also love zhuzhing them up, whether I’m enjoying the nuggets as a quick afternoon snack or a full meal. It’s a great way to feed your inner child while satisfying the palate you’ve built, sustained and refined into adulthood. It’s also a great way to get creative. At its core, dinosaur nuggets are chicken patties that have been flash-fried and then baked. There’s so much you can do with them.

You’ll notice that many of my go-to recipes are inspired by dishes that typically call for fried, baked, or even stir-fried chicken. The dinosaur nugs are essentially a shortcut, saving you time and effort on prepping and cooking the chicken yourself. All you need to do is whip up a simple sauce, maybe throw on some cheese, or roast a few veggies, and voilà! Your meal is served within a few short minutes.

From Kung Pao Dino Chicken to Chicken Parm-asaurus, here are my favorite ways to better a childhood staple.

Dino Chicken Sliders

These are great as hors d’oeuvres or game day appetizers. I like to make them with sweet bread rolls, like King’s Hawaiian, but any slider bun works perfectly.

To start, warm up your nuggets. I find that popping them in the air fryer produces a crispier exterior than baking them in the oven. In the meantime, prepare your rolls by slicing them in half and toasting them cut-side down in melted butter over a warm skillet. You can get fancy with your butters by making a garlic herb butter or a whipped honey butter to brush the insides and tops of your rolls.

Assemble the sliders by layering a nugget (or two) on each roll with buttermilk ranch, sharp cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and a few pickle chips. Stick a toothpick in the center, serve on a large platter and enjoy.

Dino Jungle Plate

Inspired by several TikTok videos, I tried making my own rendition of an edible Jurassic Park spread. It’s complete with a mashed potato “volcano” that’s oozing with gravy lava, along with dino nugget inhabitants and steamed broccoli for trees.

Many of these spreads are quite large and made on several sheet pans covered with foil. I like to keep mine simple, using a dinner plate as my canvas. I also avoid making a towering high volcano, instead sticking to small piles or hills, since I like to enjoy my mashed potatoes steaming hot.

Spread your homemade mashed potatoes on a plate, adding a few dollops here and there to add a bit of variety to your Jurassic Park landscape. Arrange your dinosaur nuggets upright so they look like they’re standing. Dot your plate with steamed broccoli and other veggies (I like to add carrots, peas, green beans and asparagus). Finish your spread with a drizzle of gravy over each mound of mashed potatoes (the amount can vary depending on your own preferences).

Dino Kung Pao Chicken

Traditional Kung Pao chicken calls for stir-fried chicken, so no, this recipe isn’t authentic in the slightest. But it still uses Kung Pao sauce, hence the name.

After the nuggets are cooked, cut them into half-inch pieces and toss them in a homemade Kung Pao sauce (you can also use a pre-made sauce). I like to make mine by heating sesame oil, minced garlic, minced ginger and cut green chillies in a small saucepan over medium heat. The sauce is then finished with soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar and chili paste along with a cornstarch slurry to thicken it.

Serve your Dino Kung Pao over a bed of warm jasmine rice and top with roasted peanuts and chopped green onions. You can follow this same formula (dino nuggets + sauce + rice) for several signature Chinese and Chinese-American poultry dishes, including General Tso’s chicken, orange chicken, sesame chicken and Szechuan chicken.

Dino Parm (or, Chicken Parm-asaurus)

Courtesy of Delish’s Anya Ptacek, this fun recipe for chicken parmesan swaps breaded, fried chicken cutlets for dinosaur nuggets. It’s the perfect weeknight meal. All you need to do is arrange a layer of dinosaur nuggets across the bottom of a casserole dish, spoon a cup of marinara sauce (homemade or store-bought, your call), top with mozzarella cheese and then bake for around 30 minutes.

Ptacek says it best: “Chicken Parm that is essentially mess-free? Yes please! Crispy layers of dino nuggets topped with savory marinara sauce and creamy mozzarella is such a genius concept, I promise you it is sure to become a household weeknight staple. No matter how old you are, this recipe is guaranteed to bring you joy.”

This recipe is also open to variations. Try adding veggies like fresh spinach to your sauce, or using pizza sauce or pesto instead of marinara.

Dino Charcuterie

It works as a snack, a showstopping appetizer and a quick yet satisfying Girl Dinner. To assemble your dino charcuterie board, pair the crispy dinosaur nuggets with your favorite crudités (or raw vegetables) alongside different dips (hummus and ranch are my go-tos), cubed cheeses, fresh fruit and crackers. I encourage you to experiment with your platter of foods. Throw in some cured meats with your nuggets to add more protein. Add in some fried potatoes, like French fries and tater tots. Or, include a small side dish, like macaroni and cheese, to make your board heartier.