How to throw a dinner party on a budget

There are plenty of fantasies that feel-good television shows set in the Big Apple sell. Being able to afford a $700-per-month brownstone apartment in a highly sought-after neighborhood on a columnist’s salary. Prancing around the city in Manolo Blahniks, pain-free. Only hailing cabs, never taking the Subway. And always going out to eat and drink with your closest pals — my favorite fantasy of them all.

The truth is, eating out, especially in New York City, is really expensive. And it’s certainly not feasible daily.

I learned this the hard way, a month into living in Brooklyn. I’d been grabbing drinks after work with friends, going out to brunch on the weekends and trying all the trendy food spots for dinner. It’s certainly exciting and enjoyable in the moment. But it hurt my spending. Greatly.

In recent months, I’ve been inviting friends over for dinner and hosting casual dinner parties to save money while still investing in my social life. Dinner parties can be daunting. There’s figuring out whether you’re capable of hosting, deciding what to cook, executing everything, and then dealing with the aftermath (cleaning up). But I’ve come to realize that they don’t have to be, especially if you plan out every step.

The key to a successful dinner party is commitment: Committing to your guests, committing to a planned-out menu and, most importantly, committing to a strict budget.

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My hot take: We should be hosting our friends more often. Here are my favorite tips for throwing a dinner party on a budget.

Treat it like an occasion

Because it is, no matter how big or small. While restaurant and bar hangouts can be spontaneous, dinner parties require more thought and planning.

Once you’ve committed to hosting, set up an interactive invite page via an invitation app (like RSVPify and Mixily) to get an accurate headcount of your guests. I find that sending out invites the old-fashioned way, even reaching out to guests individually via text or email, is hard to keep track of who’s coming and any last-minute cancellations. Interactive invites help take the stress out of planning your menu, figuring out how much of each ingredient you’ll need and how many servings you’ll need to make.

Set a budget — and stick to it

Before you start brainstorming your menu, determine your budget. And be intentional about it.

In addition to ingredients, your budget should account for any decor, plates and cutlery. Whether your limit is $50, $60, or $100, a well-executed party is certainly achievable.

Don’t overthink your menu

I used to feel so overwhelmed when deciding what to feed my guests, purely because I was making a straightforward task unnecessarily difficult. I’d pick and choose too many complex dishes and opt for recipes I’d never made before. I was hellbent on impressing my guests with culinary theatrics and wild flavors, thinking the more labor I poured into my meals, the better the quality of my party. Instead, it left me overworked and agitated. The spending, on fancy ingredients and equipment, also left a dent in my wallet.

I’ve since changed my approach, sticking to tried-and-trusted recipes. Because if I love them, then surely I’ll be able to make my guests enjoy them too. Examples include my everyday chana masala, sheet-pan chicken & veggies and chicken tacos, complete with homemade Mexican rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and a spicy mango salsa. Once the main dish is decided, the sides are easy to prepare (a simple salad, crispy slaws, creamy refried beans, esquites… it all depends on your choice of cuisine).

Simply put: When putting together your dinner party menu, don’t consult that one unopened cookbook that’s been collecting dust on your coffee table. Instead, stick to the basics. Build upon your favorite meals. And prioritize those ingredients you already have in your pantry and fridge.

Keep an eye out for deals

Take advantage of those weekly deals at your local Aldi and Lidl. Check out Costco for massive savings on bulk staples. And pay a visit to Dollar Tree or Dollar General for any decor or tableside accessories.

If you’re like me and still love stocking up on paper coupons, use them!

Don’t be afraid to ask your guests to pitch in

Seriously. It makes the whole occasion more collaborative, encouraging all of your attendees to bring what they can. That may include a small side dish, a microwavable appetizer, or a store-bought dessert.

Rather than wait for your guests to ask the question (“So, what can I bring?”), include a request on the invite. If you want to take it a step further and keep things organized, create a shared spreadsheet and encourage each attendee to list what they’re bringing.