These crispy, hot sauce-soaked chickpeas are a genius taco filling

Weekday Plants is a weekly recipe column from Salon Food that centers on easy-to-make and adaptable vegan meals.

Since transitioning to "weekday veganism," canned chickpeas have become the real workhorse of my kitchen pantry. They're the perfect base for curries, pastas, soups and stews.

I was in the mood for tacos the other day, but I was running low on soyrizo and mushrooms. So, I grabbed a can of chickpeas to see what could be done to turn them into a taco filling.

Turns out, they don't require much. After soaking them in a quick marinade made from some additional pantry staples — including hot sauce, olive oil and a medley of spices — I let them cook up in the air fryer until they were perfectly crisp on the outside and just a little creamy on the inside.

What's great about these chickpeas is that they stay crispy for a few days after air frying or oven-baking on a sheet pan, which makes them ideal to pack for lunches. Simply place them in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag to transport them separately from your taco toppings and tortillas.

Recipe: Spiced Chickpea Street Tacos

Yields 2 servings Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 15 minutes

Ingredients Marinade 4 tablespoons olive oil

3 teaspoons hot sauce

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons chipotle chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper (optional)

Fresh juice of 1 lime

Generous sprinkle of salt Tacos 6 street taco flour tortillas

1 can chickpeas, drained and patted dry Toppings (suggested) Sliced avocado

Pico de gallo

Shaved radish

Dairy-free sour cream

Vegan cheese

Chopped lettuce or greens

Scallions Directions In a large bowl, combine all of the marinade ingredients, making sure to do so thoroughly. Taste and adjust the seasonings according to your preferences. Add the drained and dried chickpeas to the marinade and stir, ensuring they're fully coated. If you're air-frying the chickpeas, preheat the air fryer to 400 and add them to the basket once it comes to temperature. Air fry for 8 to 10 minutes, shaking the basket regularly, until they're crisp on the outside and creamy on the inside. Alternatively, you can spread the chickpeas on a prepared baking sheet and bake them at 400 for 12 to 15 minutes, flipping halfway through. Either way, keep a close eye on the chickpeas so they don't burn (because a few minutes can make a difference). Remove the chickpeas from the air fryer or oven. At this point, it's time to prepare your tacos. Stack them with some of the suggested plant-based toppings — including sliced avocado, pico de gallo, shaved radish, vegan cheese and sour cream, chopped lettuce or greens and scallions.

