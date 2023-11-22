Don't bring your pistol to the holiday party, and other advice on how to be a stellar guest

For the unaware, that classic acronym comes from the French phrase Répondez s'il vous plait. That means, "Please respond." So respond, dingus. Some invitations don’t include an RSVP request, and that’s fine! For those that do, respect your host and let them know if you’re coming.

The general rule is that if you are invited to an intimate event, respond as soon as possible with a yes or no. This assists the host in their planning. If you’ve replied yes, you are obligated to go unless you are physically unable to.

If it’s a large party you should also reply as soon as you can. Most soiree veterans are accustomed to getting an influx of “yes” confirmations not long after the invites go out and another wave of affirmatives days before the party starts.

If you don’t know and there isn’t a “maybe” option, gauge whether you really want to go. I say this as both a host and a lazy guest. Answer “no” but make the host aware that you'd like to come if your existing conflict vanishes; they’ll be delighted to see that “no” shift to a “yes.” If you’d rather bed rot that day, just say “no” and leave it at that.