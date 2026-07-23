The H Mart story starts with cabbage.

In 1982, Il Yeon Kwon, a Korean immigrant, realized that New Yorkers needed a reliable source for napa cabbage, the essential ingredient in kimchi, and opened a small grocery store in Queens. Over the next four decades, the store became the country’s largest international supermarket chain, known for its kaleidoscopic pantry aisles, frozen seafood and neatly packed containers of banchan.

This fall, H Mart is offering shoppers a guide to what they might do once they get everything home.

Written by Stacey Kwon—Il Yeon Kwon’s daughter and the company’s current president—“H Mart: The Cookbook” contains more than 75 recipes, including spicy cucumber salad, stir-fried sweet potato noodles and cheese buldak kimchi bokkeumbap, her particularly exuberant form of cheesy kimchi fried rice.

The recipes are interspersed with stories from Kwon’s childhood in the store and illustrated spreads devoted to ingredients such as seaweed and tofu, explaining their varieties, particular virtues and best uses.

“We created this cookbook as a resource to help you find your way through the aisles and back home to your kitchen,” Kwon said in a release. She hopes the book will encourage readers to make Korean ingredients and techniques part of their regular cooking—and to arrive at the store with a slightly more adventurous grocery list.

Like H Mart itself, Kwon writes, the cookbook is intended both as an introduction to Korean cooking and as a point of connection for second- and third-generation Korean Americans.

“H Mart: The Cookbook” will be published Oct. 6 by Artisan Books.