Now arriving at Trump Station?

The Trump administration is asking Congress to rename New York City’s Penn Station, reviving a proposal that would put President Donald Trump‘s name on one of the nation’s busiest transportation hubs.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged lawmakers this week to direct Amtrak to rename the Manhattan rail station as part of legislation tied to the long-running overhaul of Penn Station, according to letters first reported by multiple news outlets. While the request does not specify a new name, Duffy has previously said “Trump Station has a nice ring to it,” and the proposal has drawn immediate backlash from New York officials and transit advocates.

The request comes as Penn Station undergoes its most significant transformation in decades. New concourses, expanded corridors and improved passenger facilities have reshaped the transit hub, which serves hundreds of thousands of commuters and travelers each day and remains the busiest rail station in the United States.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, whose district includes Penn Station, blasted the proposal, calling it another example of the administration prioritizing symbolism over the needs of New Yorkers.

Transit advocates likewise dismissed the idea, arguing lawmakers should remain focused on completing the station’s redevelopment and improving passenger service rather than debating a name change.

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The latest push follows earlier reports that Trump privately floated renaming Penn Station during negotiations over federal funding for the Gateway rail project. By formally asking Congress to direct Amtrak to make the change, however, the administration has transformed what once appeared to be political chatter into an official transportation proposal.

It remains unclear whether Congress would include the renaming provision in any transportation package, but the request is already fueling fresh debate over the administration’s efforts to leave Trump’s mark on prominent public landmarks.