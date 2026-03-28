Trump’s putting his name on everything — now it’s in your wallet

President Donald Trump is about to achieve something no modern U.S. president has: putting his name directly into Americans’ wallets.

The Treasury Department announced that Trump’s signature will appear on new U.S. paper currency beginning this summer — marking the first time a sitting president’s name will replace that of the U.S. treasurer on federal banknotes, breaking with a tradition that dates back to the 19th century.

The push goes beyond paper currency: federal officials have also approved a commemorative gold coin bearing Trump’s likeness, while proposals for a $1 coin featuring the president have raised legal and ethical questions.

The move, framed by the administration as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration, is only the latest and most literal example of Trump’s long-running effort to brand the presidency itself.

Even before the currency change, Trump’s name and image had already spread across a wide swath of government spaces and programs. His name has been added to major cultural institutions, including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the U.S. Institute of Peace, while federal initiatives like “Trump Accounts” and “TrumpRx” have carried his branding into policy.

His likeness has appeared on banners draped over government buildings, and it is featured on the proposed “Gold Card” to be issued to VIP immigrants who pay top dollar for U.S. residency kind of loyalty program.

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Trump has long treated his name as a product, stamping it on hotels, golf courses and even steaks. Now, that branding strategy has extended fully into the machinery of government itself.

The result is something unprecedented in modern American politics: a presidency where the line between public office and personal brand is not just blurred — but printed, quite literally, into circulation.