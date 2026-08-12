President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that one of his “most trusted” aides is leaving his administration at the end of the month. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, the youngest person to hold the role, has been one of the biggest and most controversial mouthpieces for the president, describing Democrats as “terrorists,” making “your mom” jokes and organizing a White House “media offender” list.

Leavitt is leaving “so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!” Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social. “Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections.”

In May, Leavitt took time off from work for the birth of her daughter. She also has a two-year-old son. She entered politics soon after graduating and in June 2020 became an assistant White House press secretary. After Trump lost the election, Leavitt campaigned for House of Representatives in New Hampshire’s first congressional district, branding herself a “pro-Trump” candidate, but ultimately losing to Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas. After a stint as a spokeswoman for Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., Leavitt became the press secretary for his 2024 presidential campaign.

She presented an enormous lie during her very first press briefing on Jan. 28, 2025, claiming the Trump admin had “found that there was about to be 50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza.” There is no evidence this happened. She also made claims that a double-tap strike on a boat in the Caribbean was “self-defense” and downplayed Trump’s appearance in the Epstein files.

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In her time as secretary, Leavitt attempted to elevate “non-traditional media” like One America News Network, LindellTV and The Daily Wire, and mirrored Trump’s antagonistic approach to the press. “Because Karoline’s boss is so vociferous, she is vociferous,” Ari Fleischer, the press secretary under Republican George W. Bush, observed after her first year. “She channels Donald Trump in a way that I’m certain makes Donald Trump very happy.”

So far this, most of the departures, voluntary or not, from the Trump administration have been women, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; Attorney General Pam Bondi; Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Trump has yet to announce who will replace Leavitt.