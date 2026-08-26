CIA’s visit to Moscow is no big deal, according to Trump

Earlier this week, CIA director John Ratcliffe made a surprise visit to Moscow. It was Ratcliffe’s first publicly known trip to the Russian capital and the first time an acting CIA director went there since November 2021, when William Burns visited to warn Russia against sending troops into Ukraine. Just a few months later, the Kremlin launched a full-scale war on the country, turning much of Eastern Ukraine into a quagmire that has resulted in the deaths of nearly 17,000 Ukrainian civilians, 150,000 of their soldiers and 450,000 Russian fighters.

The Trump administration has long wanted the war to end, with some speculating that Ratcliffe’s trip could be related to a ceasefire. Details on the trip remain light, with others hypothesizing it was more to do with the Iran war that President Donald Trump launched with Israel six months ago. It could have even been to scold Russian President Vladimir Putin. “It could be to say, ‘We know what you are thinking about doing, and you better not,’” said Beth Sanner, a former U.S. deputy director of national intelligence for mission integration, told the Wall Street Journal Tuesday. “It could also be about the Iran ceasefire and putting someone else in the discussion.”

The Pentagon, White House, CIA and the U.S. Air Force all declined to comment, according to The Guardian, but Dimitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, did confirm the visit, saying Ratcliffe did not meet with Putin. Naturally, rumors are still swirling. The trip was to warn Russian officials not to tangle with NATO and to encourage them to stop supporting Iran, according to an exclusive Politico report, citing unnamed sources close to the matter.

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This seems to contradict what the president said on Wednesday, claiming the trip was “semi-routine” in an interview with Glenn Beck, before dissolving into a tangent about immigration rates. “Now something may come … out of it,” Trump hinted about Ratcliffe’s trip. “We’re working very hard to get that war ended, and frankly, they both want to see it ended at this point.”