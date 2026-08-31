A brownie-muffin for zucchini season

My grandmother has always been a rattler.
When I was a child, she gave me a book called “Gus Was a Friendly Ghost,” about a genial little ghost who makes grilled-cheese sandwiches and occasionally gives himself away by bumping around somewhere out of sight. Gus cannot help rattling. He is a ghost. It’s what they do.
This is, more or less, my grandmother’s domestic mode.
She has always been an early riser, padding around in sock feet before almost anyone else was awake, a habit that seemed perfectly reasonable on the slightly tacky black-and-white linoleum of her kitchen and substantially less reasonable on the polished wooden staircase leading down to it. By the time the rest of us began stirring, she had already been conducting a small invisible orchestra downstairs: cabinet doors opening and closing, coffee being made, forks clicking against bowls as she whipped eggs for my grandfather.
Years ago, you could sometimes hear the coiled cord of the kitchen landline being pulled to its absolute physiological limit as she attempted to reach the far side of the room and speak “quietly” to one of her church friends, who had apparently also decided that 6:30 in the morning was an excellent time for a chat.
None of this bothered me. Quite the opposite.
There is a particular kind of safety in waking to the sound of someone else already tending to the world. I have always slept better in apartment buildings than in silent houses, soothed by footsteps overhead and doors closing somewhere down the hall. Only recently have I considered that I may have my grandmother — and my mother after her — to thank for this. Somewhere very early, I learned that rattling meant somebody was awake. Somebody had things in hand.
Her kitchen changed costumes over the years, but I remember the sheep era best: black-and-white checked curtains over the sink, black-and-white linoleum underfoot and little sheep occupying every available territory — the freezer, the windowsill, the shelves. Some were knitted, some fluffy, some wooden. My brothers were particularly fond of one wooden ewe mounted on wheels, which gave her the jaunty appearance of a sheep who had recently discovered skateboarding.
Into this room my grandmother rattled every morning.
And when one of us finally came padding down the wooden stairs, sleepy and rumpled and operating on a schedule she would never have personally endorsed, there was no reproach. She would simply look up and ask:
There was no wrong answer.
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There was, in fact, very little discernible boundary in my grandmother’s house between breakfast, snack and dessert. If I had requested a Big Loafer steak sandwich and bacon at eight in the morning, I suspect her only follow-up would have been, “One piece or two?”
Breakfast might mean scrambled eggs, oatmeal or toast. It might also mean a thick slice of homemade apple Bundt cake under a generous coat of cream cheese icing, eaten with coffee. What mattered was less that the meal satisfied any established definition of breakfast than that, sometime after waking, you had allowed yourself to be fed.
When we came to visit, certain foods seemed simply to materialize in her refrigerator in anticipation of us: a big bowl of macaroni salad flecked with jewel-bright bits of red and green pepper; mandarin “fluff”; a pecan-crusted cheese ball; the apple cake. And, for me, a loaf of chocolate zucchini bread from a little Amish market and greenhouse somewhere outside Ona, West Virginia.
The loaf came tightly wrapped in cling film with a small white sticker bearing a line drawing of a blue barn. It was dark and deeply moist, a little earthy without tasting particularly of vegetables, and studded throughout with hunks of chocolate. We ate thick slices with cold salted butter — not so much smeared across the crumb as laid on in pale slabs, because patience has never been a prerequisite for breakfast.
My grandmother always put food on an actual plate. She would not necessarily sit down with you; chances were good that she had eaten hours earlier, at some time I associated primarily with airport departures and dairy farming.
Besides, there was more rattling to do.
And for a stretch of my teens and early adulthood, I often told her no.
“Oh, you know I’m not really eating breakfast.”
Or, “I’m feeling a little queasy this morning.”
Both were usually euphemisms for the same thing: I was dieting, and I had already begun the day’s arithmetic. Like many millennial girls who came of age when diet culture was practically an extracurricular activity, I could mentally toggle between Weight Watchers points and the “Pocket Calorie Counter” with alarming fluency.
A slice of zucchini bread was not just zucchini bread. It was a number I would have to account for later.
My grandmother never argued. She would accept my answer gamely, continue whatever she was doing and, after a little while, offer once more.
If I still said no, she put the bread back in the refrigerator.
Now, I ache a little when I think about those refusals.
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My grandmother has been sick for a while, and this — well, it has just been a really bad week.
I was home recently to see her and was struck by how thin she had become. Then, on Tuesday, I got a photo of her in a hospital bed, and I cried because I guess I hadn’t realized she could get thinner.
I wished I could look at her and ask, “What can I make you?”
I would make her anything.
Instead, I’ve been looking at plane tickets, researching heart failure and ordering groceries that, at first, didn’t make much sense together: zucchini, canned pumpkin, chocolate chunks, sticks of cold salted butter.
It took me a little while to recognize them.
They were the building blocks of the zucchini bread that used to be waiting for me in her refrigerator.
I wasn’t trying to reproduce that loaf exactly. I wanted something that belonged to the same family: a chocolate-zucchini muffin that ate more like a brownie, something whose claim to breakfast rested largely on the fact that I had baked it in a muffin tin.
I wanted it dark, fudgy and almost absurdly moist, with shredded zucchini and big pockets of bittersweet chocolate — but not so moist that the whole enterprise tipped into gummy. So I started playing: pumpkin purée for softness, cold coffee to deepen the cocoa, melted butter, two whole zucchini and a frankly generous amount of chocolate.
The batter looked almost suspiciously vegetable-heavy going into the oven, the sort of mixture that makes you wonder whether you have misunderstood either baking or gardening. Twenty-four minutes later, the tops were craggy, the centers soft and brownie-like, and just enough little green threads remained visible to remind you what season it was.
I split one while it was still warm and added cold salted butter.
(A slab, naturally.)
For years, when I remembered those breakfasts, I focused on all the times I had said no. Lately, I’ve started to think I was keeping the wrong ledger.
Almost as soon as I had a kitchen of my own, I started making stupidly elaborate breakfasts for overnight guests and baking for community fundraisers. My siblings and I began sending one another pictures of what we were eating from states away: Here is my dinner. Show me yours.
I didn’t really recognize any of this as inheritance until the last time I was home. My mother was making chocolate chip cookies, handing us tablespoons of dough to taste, and somehow we had all ended up in the kitchen again.
I know I will never be able to cook enough meals to make up for everything the women in my family have made for me. That still aches.
But maybe I don’t have to.
This week, I’m going to find out whether chocolate-zucchini muffins ship well. My grandmother may say no. I certainly did, often enough. But I know now there is magic in just asking:
“What can I make you?”
Chocolate-Zucchini Brownie Muffins
Ingredients
Dry ingredients
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1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
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1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Dutch-process
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1 teaspoon baking soda
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1/2 teaspoon baking powder
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3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Wet ingredients
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1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
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3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
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1/4 cup granulated sugar
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2 large eggs
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1/2 cup pumpkin purée
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1/4 cup cold strong coffee
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2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Fold-ins
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About 2 cups finely shredded zucchini, loosely packed and squeezed dry with a paper towel. (For me, this was two small zucchini.)
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1 cup chopped dark chocolate, divided
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Flaky salt, optional
Directions
- Heat the oven to 425°F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with liners.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
- In a large bowl, whisk the melted butter with the brown sugar and granulated sugar. Whisk in the eggs, followed by the pumpkin purée, coffee and vanilla.
- Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until only a few streaks of flour remain. Fold in the zucchini and about 3/4 cup of the chopped chocolate.
- Let the batter rest for 10 minutes. It should be thick, glossy and scoopable — distinctly more brownie-batter-ish than cake-batter-ish.
- Divide the batter among the 12 muffin cups, filling them generously. Top with the remaining 1/4 cup chocolate and, if desired, a little flaky salt.
- Bake at 425°F for 5 minutes. Without opening the oven, reduce the temperature to 350°F and continue baking for 16–20 minutes, until a tester inserted away from a pocket of melted chocolate comes out with moist crumbs rather than completely clean.
- Let the muffins cool in the pan for about 10 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack.
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