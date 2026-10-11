Zelenskyy rallies allies as Putin stalls in potential ceasefire deal

Russian forces struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure Sunday after President Donald Trump declared an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials, raising questions about an agreement that Moscow has yet to publicly confirm.
“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!”
But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported continued Russian attacks, including strikes on energy facilities in Kyiv and Kharkiv after Trump’s announcement.
“Today, there was a statement from the President of the United States that an energy ceasefire has been secured,” Zelenskyy said in a video posted to X. “This is good news for everyone – and it is important that it become reality.”
Today, there was a statement from the President of the United States that an energy ceasefire has been secured. This is good news for everyone – and it is important that it become reality.
Unfortunately, Ukrainian skies have been infested with Russian “shaheds” all day today. There have been glide bomb strikes and strikes on our energy infrastructure too. A power plant in Kharkiv was attacked this evening.
Overall, this past week alone, the Russians have carried out more than 200 strikes on our electricity generation and transmission facilities in Ukraine, and another 17 strikes this week targeted gas and oil facilities. They have killed more than 150 of our people, and more than 700 people have been wounded.
Ukraine has proposed many de-escalatory steps. Putin had one answer to all of them – “nyet.” We do hope that he will finally say something to America, Ukraine, and the entire world that will lead to a real and dignified peace.
Ukraine wants peace. The question is whether Russia does. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received all the appropriate orders. We are awaiting clear details of the dialogue between America and Russia – and we expect Putin to follow through on what President Trump said.
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 11, 2026
He said Russian drones remained active over Ukraine throughout the day and that a power plant in Kharkiv had been attacked Sunday evening.
“Ukraine wants peace. The question is whether Russia does,” Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian leader welcomed the proposed ceasefire but emphasized that Kyiv was still waiting for details from Washington and a response from Moscow.
“Ukraine supports such a step, and we have stated that, but now Russia’s response is needed,” Zelenskyy wrote after speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
I am grateful to @MarkJCarney for his sympathy for Ukrainians amid the ongoing Russian strikes. The Prime Minister is very well informed about our defense needs, particularly anti-ballistic defense and preparations for winter. It is very good that Canada has become actively involved in developing the FREYJA anti-ballistic system jointly with Europe. This is exactly what can provide greater protection not only to Ukraine but also globally.
Of course, we also discussed the energy ceasefire announced by the President of the United States. Ukraine supports this step, and we have stated so, but now we need a response from Russia – what Russia will say to the American President and whether it will stop striking our energy infrastructure.
I thank everyone who helps defend Ukraine and advances clear, fair steps toward peace! Thank you to Canada and Mark personally for their full support!
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 11, 2026
Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s armed forces had received appropriate orders, although he did not specify what those instructions entailed.
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The announcement came amid tensions over Trump’s decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports, a move intended to lower fuel prices. Trump subsequently criticized Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil refineries and suggested that Zelenskyy should be replaced.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine would stop striking Russian refineries if Moscow ended its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, provided the arrangement included credible guarantees.
The Russian diesel deal has also drawn objections from U.S. lawmakers. North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis questioned its legality Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” warning that easing pressure on Moscow could have deadly consequences.
Trump announced a similar energy ceasefire in September, but neither Russia nor Ukraine confirmed that agreement, and attacks continued.