Zelenskyy rallies allies as Putin stalls in potential ceasefire deal

Russian forces struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure Sunday after President Donald Trump declared an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials, raising questions about an agreement that Moscow has yet to publicly confirm.

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“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!”

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported continued Russian attacks, including strikes on energy facilities in Kyiv and Kharkiv after Trump’s announcement.

“Today, there was a statement from the President of the United States that an energy ceasefire has been secured,” Zelenskyy said in a video posted to X. “This is good news for everyone – and it is important that it become reality.”

He said Russian drones remained active over Ukraine throughout the day and that a power plant in Kharkiv had been attacked Sunday evening.

“Ukraine wants peace. The question is whether Russia does,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader welcomed the proposed ceasefire but emphasized that Kyiv was still waiting for details from Washington and a response from Moscow.

“Ukraine supports such a step, and we have stated that, but now Russia’s response is needed,” Zelenskyy wrote after speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s armed forces had received appropriate orders, although he did not specify what those instructions entailed.

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The announcement came amid tensions over Trump’s decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports, a move intended to lower fuel prices. Trump subsequently criticized Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil refineries and suggested that Zelenskyy should be replaced.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would stop striking Russian refineries if Moscow ended its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, provided the arrangement included credible guarantees.

The Russian diesel deal has also drawn objections from U.S. lawmakers. North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis questioned its legality Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” warning that easing pressure on Moscow could have deadly consequences.

Trump announced a similar energy ceasefire in September, but neither Russia nor Ukraine confirmed that agreement, and attacks continued.