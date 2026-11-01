Haley Stevens backs Mike Rogers over fellow Democrat Abdul El-Sayed

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers on Sunday, a stunning reversal just two days before Michigan voters decide one of the country’s closely watched Senate races.

Stevens appeared alongside Rogers at Detroit’s Perfecting Church after plans for her to campaign with Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., fell apart amid renewed tensions over Israel.

The congresswoman, who narrowly lost Michigan’s August Democratic primary to El-Sayed, praised Rogers’ support for investment in Black-owned businesses. In a video announcing her decision, Stevens said El-Sayed had made clear she was no longer welcome in his campaign.

The endorsement followed days of public disagreements between the former primary rivals. Stevens criticized an advertisement from Rebellion PAC, an independent group supporting El-Sayed, that linked American aid to Israel with rising grocery prices.

El-Sayed said his campaign had no involvement with the advertisement and explicitly rejected its contents Saturday. Stevens initially welcomed his response, but their planned joint appearance had already unraveled.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., who helped arrange the church visit, told The Associated Press she asked Stevens not to attend because the dispute had become a distraction.

“I’m the one who pulled it because it had become way too distracting,” Dingell said.

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The rift intensified Wednesday when Stevens’ fiancé, Jason Turkish, announced he would vote for Rogers, citing concerns about El-Sayed’s positions on Israel. Stevens initially maintained that she would support the Democratic nominee.

The public split comes as Democrats seek to retain the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters. Michigan is among the states central to the party’s effort to regain control of the chamber.

Stevens, who is not on Tuesday’s ballot, said she remains a proud Democrat despite endorsing her party’s Republican opponent.