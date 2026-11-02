Martha Stewart makes a grave Halloween costume mistake

Of all the celebrities I’d bet on botching their Halloween getup, Martha Stewart would have been the longest shot. The doyenne of gracious living’s holiday game is legendary, which NBC’s “Today” acknowledged by hosting her on Oct. 30 as half of an Olympics-themed couples costume, with Craig Melvin dressed as Snoop Dogg.

The next day, Stewart, who has an estimated net worth of $400 million, proudly showed off on Instagram that in 2026, she decided to cosplay a poor person. Not just any old poor, a dirty one. Stewart smudged her face with gray makeup, cut a few rips in her least-loved jeans, sliced up a gleaming white cardigan and held up a clipboard that read, “I Am Hungry Help Me!!”

As out of touch as that is on its own at a time when many Americans struggle to afford groceries and fuel, the photo also features one of her purebred French bulldogs and a Chow Chow, each flawlessly groomed, posing for the camera.

Stewart soon took down the post, but the internet never forgets. She has now apologized twice: First, she posted a Sunday statement to NBC News saying, “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention.”

That evening, Stewart followed up on Instagram with, “It’s hard to admit when you’ve really screwed up. My earlier statement didn’t go far enough. I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry.”

In addition to Stewart’s ill-conceived effort to raise awareness of the unhoused crisis, the offending image was part of a carousel promoting her QVC candle collection, which she touted as “perfect for Halloween!!!”

Want more from culture than just the latest trend? The Swell highlights art made to last.

Sign up here

Since the entire brand of America’s foremost tastemaker is to discern the good things from tackiness, the debacle has bewildered longtime fans. “Hundreds of people on your professional team, as well as countless friends… no one warned you?” posted one follower, Jamie M. Timbre, in a reply to her Instagram mea culpa. He’s right. Where was her daughter Alexis? Was Snoop too high to talk her down from this mishap?

“I mean I’ll always love ya girl,” Timbre added, “but whew.”