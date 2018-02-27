Kim Davis is writing a book, and it's all about God and gays

Kim Davis is back. Let the groaning commence.

The Kentucky county clerk jailed for five days in 2015 after refusing a court order to approve a same-sex marriage license to a gay couple is now promoting her new tell-all book: "Under God’s Authority: The Kim Davis Story."

Advertisement:

The book is being promoted and sold by the nonprofit evangelical Christian organization Liberty Counsel, which means that it's going to be a screed for evangelicals. Here's a description of the book: "This true story goes behind the scenes to reveal how God gave this unlikely candidate a platform to defend marriage and religious freedom." All proceeds will go to the organization.

"In this amazing narrative of redemption and courage, Davis details her personal experience from the moment former [Democratic] Governor [Steve] Beshear ordered the state’s county clerks to issue same-sex marriage licenses, throughout her arrest and release from jail," the description on the site continued.

The work was co-authored by John Aman, director of creative services for Liberty Counsel, and the founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, Mat Staver.

"Kim chronicles her dramatic encounters with furious, fist-pounding, homosexual men and the hate mail that flooded her office," one description reads, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. "Kim takes you behind-the-scenes of the unlikely saga that took America by storm in 2015."

It continued, "She tells how God transformed her life in 2011, why she almost retired in 2014, and how she knew — six months before the U.S. Supreme Court's disastrous 2015 same-sex ‘marriage’ opinion — she was headed for jail."

Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin described Davis as a courageous figure that responded to history.

Advertisement:

"When history called upon Kim, she was both ready and willing to respond. Will the same be said of you?" Bevin said.

She became known in August 2015, after she refused to obey a court order that required her to approve a same-sex marriage license to a gay male couple. Davis, who was married four times, claimed that approving the license would violate her conservative religious beliefs. One of those men is now running to unseat her in 2018.