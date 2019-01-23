Trump world sours on Rudy: Giuliani's status with Trump now uncertain

New reports reveal that Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who has been working pro bono as President Donald Trump's lawyer amidst the Robert Mueller investigation, is losing the faith of the president.

The underlying issue seems to be that Giuliani's statements in interviews wind up undermining the president's positions as he faces legal peril and even creates news controversies of their own. The president was livid when Giuliani said over the weekend that Trump had been involved in discussions about building a Trump Tower in Moscow right up until the end of the 2016 presidential election, according to Politico. Although most of the White House shares Trump's frustration with Giuliani and believes that his public misstatements have caused unnecessary headaches, the president still sees value in Giuliani's ability to attack Mueller and congressional Democrats and thereby turn what might otherwise be a strictly legal battle into a political one.

Advertisement:

"We’ve known each other for 30 years. And I haven’t heard him complain,” Giuliani told Politico when asked about reports that the president is dissatisfied with him. “And nobody in the White House would complain to me. They just do it behind my back."

The former New York City mayor also insisted that he understands the facts of the case quite well and "can spin them honestly, argue them several different ways." He insisted that when his comments have caused controversy, it is because "people don’t understand, or people don’t want to understand, alternative arguing, which is what you do in court all the time. People who want to understand it, do."

Yet the tensions between Trump and Giuliani have lasted for weeks, according to Vanity Fair. As reporter Gabriel Sherman wrote: