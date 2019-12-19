(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

White House defends suggestion that dead congressman's in hell: "The president is a counter-puncher"

"He was just riffing on some of the things that had been happening the past few days," Stephanie Grisham claims
Travis Gettys
December 19, 2019 5:03PM (UTC)
This article originally appeared on Raw Story
rawstory-logos(aug15)

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham defended President Donald Trump’s attack on Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), who’s grieving the death of her husband.

The Michigan Democrat voted to impeach the president, who complained to rally goers Wednesday night that he had ordered flags flown at half mast to honor the late Rep. John Dingell — and suggested the veteran lawmaker might be in hell.

Advertisement:

“I gave him everything, I don’t want anything, I don’t need anything for anything,” Trump said. “She calls me up: ‘It’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened. Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down. He’d be so thrilled. Thank you so much, sir.’ I said, ‘That’s OK, don’t worry about it.’”

“Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know,” Trump added, to laughs and groans. “I don’t know. Maybe, but let’s assume he’s looking down.”

The White House at first told reporters to ask the president about his comments, but then justified them as a normal political attack and suggested he’d gotten caught up in the moment.

Advertisement:

“The president is a counter-puncher,” Grisham said. “It was a very very supportive and wild crowd and he was just riffing on some of the things that had been happening the past few days.”


Travis Gettys

MORE FROM Travis Gettys

Related Articles

Image
Ariz. GOP candidate: Let's take Mexico!
Igor Derysh
Image
The Senate filibuster explained
Daniel Wirls
Image
Game theory expert: It's not 3-D chess
Chauncey DeVega
Image
Impeachment inquiry or something else?
Terry H. Schwadron

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •