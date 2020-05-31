Disney shared its famous kitchen sink sundae recipe, and it includes five flavors of ice cream

Located on the sprawling Crescent Lake, Disney World's Beach Club Resort brings guest New England charm from the heart of Florida. An incredible amenity is Stormalong Bay, a 3-acre water wonderland featuring 795,000 gallons of water and a 230-foot-long waterslide. Overlooking all of the action is Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, a boardwalk-style ice cream parlor that serves up nostalgia for summers spent along the Atlantic coast.

While you can feast on a wide variety of classic sandwiches on the menu — like a patty melt or a reuben — alongside your choice of not one but five different types of tots, this eatery is known for its ice cream-based treats, which include shakes, sodas and sundaes. Perhaps the most iconic of all is the kitchen sink sundae, which serves an entire family of four. It costs $35, which comes out to $8.75 per person.

The official menu description reads: "scoops of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, cookies and cream and mint chocolate chips smothered in every topping we have." And when Disney says "everything topping we have," they're being very literal. The five different flavors of ice cream are five of 28 total ingredients, which also includes not just a squirt of whipped cream but an entire can. This dessert is decadent — and the exact opposite of those two-ingredient brownies we love so dearly. Though the park is currently closed, Disney created a version that you can enjoy at home.

Disney isn't the only major brand to release some of its top-secret recipes as loyal fans have found themselves suddenly at home. Chipotle recently shared its guacamole recipe, DoubleTree published its chocolate chip cookie recipe and IKEA created a recipe for its iconic Swedish meatballs.

Recipe: Kitchen Sink from Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney's Beach Club Resort, from Disney Parks Blog

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

1/2 cup warm fudge topping

1/2 cup warm butterscotch topping

1/2 cup warm peanut butter topping

1 medium banana, sliced in 1/2-inch slices

1 cinnamon spice cupcake (2 ½ x 1 1/4-inch), quartered

1 angel food cupcake (3 x 1 1/2-inch), quartered

2 generous scoops vanilla ice cream

2 generous scoops chocolate ice cream

2 generous scoops strawberry ice cream

1 generous scoop mint chocolate chip ice cream

1 generous scoop coffee ice cream

3 tablespoons chocolate syrup

1/4 cup marshmallow cream

1/4 cup strawberry topping

1/4 cup pineapple topping

14-ounce can dairy whipped topping

1 large brownie (6-inch x 6-inch), quartered

1 regular-sized candy bar, quartered

4 chocolate cookies with cream filling

1 tablespoon sliced toasted almonds

1 tablespoon dark and white chocolate shavings

1 tablespoon crushed chocolate cookies with cream filling

1 tablespoon chopped jellied orange slices, about 2 large slices

1 tablespoon milk chocolate chip morsels

1 tablespoon peanut butter chip morsels

1 tablespoon chocolate sprinkles

1 tablespoon rainbow sprinkles

1/2 cup drained maraschino cherries

To Serve:

Pour hot fudge, butterscotch, and peanut butter toppings into bottom of large bowl. Layer banana slices and cupcake pieces over toppings. Top with all ice creams. As quickly as possible, spoon chocolate syrup, marshmallow cream, strawberry, and pineapple toppings over ice cream. Cover completely with dairy whipped topping. Tuck brownie pieces, candy bar pieces, and cookies in whipped topping. Sprinkle with toasted almonds, dark and white chocolate shavings, crushed cookies, jellied orange slices, milk chocolate chip morsels, peanut butter morsels, chocolate sprinkles, and rainbow sprinkles. Top with cherries.

Disney offers a printable version of the recipe here.