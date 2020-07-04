Spiked seltzer popsicle are the best new way to enjoy your favorite adult beverage

Last summer was defined by a new adult beverage: spiked seltzer. Let me put the craze into perspective: There was a 210% increase in spending on hard seltzer year over year, according to a Nielsen scan of liquor stores and supermarkets.

As the popularity of spiked seltzer continues to grow, so do the ways to enjoy it. And what better way to get cool for the summer than a boozy popsicle, especially one spiked with your favorite seltzer. Two of my favorite flavors are strawberry and guava, which are combined in one variety of Kona Spiked Island Seltzer. Pair a can with real fruit strawberries, and you're on your way to popsicle paradise.

If you're looking for more spiked popsicle ideas, try pastry chef Meghan McGarry's Irish cream cheesecake pops. The flavor profile of these popsicles resemble an Irish coffee, and every ingredient works wonderfully together. Light brown sugar adds a depth of flavor, cream cheese adds the lush factor of cheesecake and espresso powder adds punch.

And if you want to up the chocolate factor, you can add chocolate chips or crushed Oreos to the batter for a cookies and cream cheesecake. After you've blended all of your ingredients together, pour the batter into disposable paper cups. You don't need a fancy popsicle mold to get a perfect result every time.

It only takes the right combination of simple ingredients to yield an elevated dessert and keep things light. With spiked popsicles in your life, summer is about to be taken to a whole new level. I'll say "cheers" to that!

Recipe: Kona Strawberry Guava Popsicles

Makes approximately six standard popsicles

Ingredients:

12oz. Kona Spiked Island Seltzer, strawberry guava

Fresh strawberries (thinly sliced)

Li Hing Mui powder to garnish

Instructions: