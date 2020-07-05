The lemon drop is a sweet and sour spin on a vodka martini, and you can enjoy it in popsicle form

A refreshing way to cool off on a hot summer day is with a cocktail, in particular one that contains lemon. I'm thinking of a lemon drop, which is a specific spin on a vodka martini. Lemon juice combined with simple syrup and Triple Sec yields a cocktail with a sweet and sour flavor profile.

But did you know that you can also enjoy a lemon drop as an ice pop? Reyka Vodka National Ambassador Trevor Schneider created the lemon drop lime icetail, which includes each of the traditional components of the classic cocktail except in popsicle form.

If you're looking for more spiked popsicle ideas, try pastry chef Meghan McGarry's Irish cream cheesecake pops. The flavor profile of these popsicles resemble an Irish coffee, and every ingredient works wonderfully together. Light brown sugar adds a depth of flavor, cream cheese adds the lush factor of cheesecake and espresso powder adds punch.

And if you want to up the chocolate factor, you can add chocolate chips or crushed Oreos to the batter for a cookies and cream cheesecake. After you've blended all of your ingredients together, pour the batter into disposable paper cups. You don't need a fancy popsicle mold to get a perfect result every time.

It only takes the right combination of simple ingredients to yield an elevated dessert and keep things light. With spiked popsicles in your life, summer is about to be taken to a whole new level. I'll say "cheers" to that!

Recipe: Lemon Drop Lime Icetail

Ingredients:

1 part Reyka Vodka

1/2 part Triple Sec

1 1/2 parts lemon / lime juice

2 parts simple syrup

2 1/2 parts water

Glass: Ice cup

Garnish: Wooden spoon

Method: Build by combining all ingredients into ice cup and place in the freezer six to eight hours.

This cocktail popsicle was handcrafted by Reyka Vodka National Ambassador Trevor Schneider.