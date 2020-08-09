Try this berry refreshing twist on cold brew

Since I started working from home last summer, I've been on a mission to make better, more interesting coffee drinks in my own kitchen. From interviewing the experts about their recommendations, to spicing up my cold brew game, it's been a journey.
But one tip that I just couldn't wrap my taste buds around came from Ren Doughty, outreach and customer support coordinator at Batdorf & Bronson Roasters: add fruit to your cold brew.
As he told Salon in April, "frozen and fresh fruit in iced coffee, either as ice cube substitutes or blended in, can be a fun way to add dimension to your drink. Blackberries or blueberries parallel a brew's sweetness, while more tropical fruits like mango and pineapple highlight its acidity without being overpowering."
So, I started experimenting and, after being gifted with a pint of fresh blackberries, found a winning combination — blackberries, ginger beer, and cold brew. It's a simple drink, but these ingredients make for a really multifaceted flavor profile. It's sweet, bitter, a little spicy and, above all, refreshing.
Recipe: Blackberry Cold Brew Fizz
Yields: 1 serving of 8 ounces
- 4 tablespoons of fresh or frozen blackberries
- 1 tablespoon of light brown sugar
- ½ cup of water
- 3 ounces of cold brew
- 5 ounces of ginger beer
1. In a small saucepan, combine the blackberries, brown sugar, and water. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer, stirring occasionally until the fruit starts to break down and thicken — about 10 minutes. Set aside and allow it to cool.
2. Add the blackberries to a glass over ice and top with cold brew. Stir vigorously until combined.
3. Top off with ginger beer.
