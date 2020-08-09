Try this berry refreshing twist on cold brew

Since I started working from home last summer, I've been on a mission to make better, more interesting coffee drinks in my own kitchen. From interviewing the experts about their recommendations, to spicing up my cold brew game, it's been a journey.

But one tip that I just couldn't wrap my taste buds around came from Ren Doughty, outreach and customer support coordinator at Batdorf & Bronson Roasters: add fruit to your cold brew.

Advertisement:

As he told Salon in April, "frozen and fresh fruit in iced coffee, either as ice cube substitutes or blended in, can be a fun way to add dimension to your drink. Blackberries or blueberries parallel a brew's sweetness, while more tropical fruits like mango and pineapple highlight its acidity without being overpowering."

So, I started experimenting and, after being gifted with a pint of fresh blackberries, found a winning combination — blackberries, ginger beer, and cold brew. It's a simple drink, but these ingredients make for a really multifaceted flavor profile. It's sweet, bitter, a little spicy and, above all, refreshing.

Recipe: Blackberry Cold Brew Fizz

Advertisement:

Yields: 1 serving of 8 ounces

4 tablespoons of fresh or frozen blackberries

1 tablespoon of light brown sugar

½ cup of water

3 ounces of cold brew

5 ounces of ginger beer

1. In a small saucepan, combine the blackberries, brown sugar, and water. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer, stirring occasionally until the fruit starts to break down and thicken — about 10 minutes. Set aside and allow it to cool.

2. Add the blackberries to a glass over ice and top with cold brew. Stir vigorously until combined.

Advertisement:

3. Top off with ginger beer.