Make your own Fudgie the Whale for one: Easy individual ice cream cakes make every day a party

I was embarrassingly deep into adulthood before I discovered that you can eat ice cream cake during non-birthday times. And that is what's known as a GAME CHANGER.

I grew up on Carvel, the East Coast-based ice cream chain and reputed originator of soft serve. Throughout my childhood and teen years, founder Tom Carvel's gravel flecked voice was a regular fixture on local television ads, reminding frozen dessert fans that "Wednesday is sundae" and updating them on the seasonal varieties of a cake called Cookie Puss. (You can imagine the annual excitement around Cookie O'Puss time.) I never had a birthday that was not marked with a Carvel cake — perhaps a Cookie Puss, perhaps a Hug Me the Bear.

The real star of the Carvel lineup, however, was Fudgie the Whale. Originally created as a Father's Day tribute — "a whale of a cake for a whale of a dad" — and frugally fashioned from the same mold as Carvel's Santa Claus cake, Fudgie soon proved so popular he eventually became a year-round staple.

After I became a grownup, I stopped eating ice cream cakes for a long time. Then when I started my own family, birthday cakes were baked, not picked up at the ice cream shop or the frozen foods section of the supermarket. Eventually, though, my daughters attended enough children's birthday parties to discover Carvel — and Baskin-Robbins, and Friendly's — and they naturally demanded a piece of the action for themselves. And it turns out that a Cookies n' Cream cake just for the hell of it on a Tuesday night is a pretty great way to wrap up the day.

But with my older kid away at college and my spouse now away half the time caring for his mother, a whole cake going cardboard stale in the freezer feels like too much. Yet I find that I long more than ever for the innocent cheer that only a Fudgie or a Cookie Puss can provide.

Working from an Uber Eats video that deconstructs the famous Fudgie and a recipe from Sarah Hearts, I've discovered one can easily put together a dessert that efficiently evokes the spirit — if not the exact iconic shape — of the Carvel classic. Best of all, homemade means custom made, so my baby whale is just straight up chocolate ice cream and Oreo crumbs, no vanilla necessary. You can make yours with any combination of your own favorite flavors. The only hard part will be summoning the patience to wait for it to firm up. I find pouring the residual cookie crumbs down one's throat to be an excellent way to pass the time. And besides, making it yourself still won't take nearly as long as waiting for your birthday to roll around.

* * *

Recipe: Individual Ice Cream Cakes, adapted from Carvel and Sarah Hearts

Makes four ice cream cakes

Ingredients:

1 pint of your favorite ice cream, softened

1 cup of your favorite cookies, crushed into crumbs

Jarred hot fudge sauce, at room temperature

Reddi-Wip, canned frosting, sprinkles or decorating gel (optional)

Instructions: