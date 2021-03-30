Giada De Laurentiis' crispy Amalfi lemon chicken is an easy weeknight meal that makes you feel fancy

With the days getting longer and the weather beginning to warm up, now is the perfect time to start making bright, citrusy dishes that remind us of summer heat .and all of the seasonal fruits that come along with it.

Giada De Laurentiis' recipe for Amalfi Lemon chicken is right on the money when it comes to these vibrant flavors. That, plus the straightforward prep makes this a new go-to dish to add to your dinner rotation. Lucky for us, the chef recently shared the recipe from her new book, "Eat Better, Feel Better," on social media.

Giada writes, "Lemon? Check. Crispy skin? The delicious smell of fresh herbs as the bird roasts? Easy enough to make on a weeknight? Check, check, and check again. This recipe ticks all the boxes for me, and I'm sure it will for you as well."

We can always count on Giada to give us options, and here the cut of the chicken is up to you. Giada suggests spatchcocked chickens, which come without backbones. This can make it easier to open your chicken flat on your baking sheet (and you'll soon see why this is important). If you're a fan of dark meat or the familiar, you can also substitute chicken thighs and breasts.

In this dish, the secret sauce is a lemony, salty rub that comes together by mixing lemon zest, thyme, rosemary and salt together in a small bowl. The rub goes on the flesh of the chicken, as well as underneath the skin. Then, lay the chicken atop a "rack" formed from making a bed of lemons on a rimmed baking sheet. A healthy amount of olive oil aids the cooking process.

Finally, roast your poultry for 40 to 45 minutes in a 450-degree oven, basting every 10 or 15 minutes with the juices from the pan until everything becomes golden brown. Don't throw the lemon pulp and the juices out; make a sauce to drizzle over the chicken before digging in.

Once again, Giada gives us another bold dinner that's easy enough for a weeknight yet flavorful enough for a special occasion. For recipe here.

For more of our favorite recipes from Giada, check out:

