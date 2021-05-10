"Hungry Like the Wolf" began a new era for Duran Duran and U.S. rock charts

Duran Duran released their second album, Rio, on May 10, 1982. The LP featured three future classics — "Hungry Like the Wolf," "Rio" and "Save a Prayer" — but also moodier fare such as the aching "Lonely In Your Nightmare" and enigmatic "New Religion." Although the album arrived less than a year after Duran Duran's self-titled debut, which featured the striving "Planet Earth," Rio was a cosmic sonic leap forward.

In the U.K., Duran Duran appeared on "Top of the Pops" the week of the album's release, performing a buoyant version of "Hungry Like the Wolf." The LP debuted at No. 4 on the album charts and peaked a week later at No. 2.

However, in the U.S., Rio took a while to connect with a large audience. In fact, multiple factors contributed to the LP's eventual success. Among other things: MTV started spinning the groundbreaking videos for "Hungry Like the Wolf" and "Rio." The four-song Carnival EP, featuring dance floor-friendly remixes, became a hit. Rio itself was also reissued with new remixes from David Kershenbaum. And "Hungry Like the Wolf" benefitted from a musical landscape that was starting to embrace new, fresh sounds.

When the single finally took off in America, the ascent resembled a rocket ride: The song hit No. 1 on Billboard's rock radio charts and crossed over to the Top 40, peaking at No. 3. Casey Kasem, the host of the syndicated radio countdown show "American Top 40," delighted in referencing the song's chuckling intro.

Duran Duran performed the song on "Saturday Night Live" in 1983, and the single was a highlight of 1984's triumphant Sing Blue Silver tour. "Is anybody hungry?" Simon Le Bon would growl as banter, a rakish tone in his voice — causing an ecstatic response from the crowd.

With new music on the horizon from Duran Duran in 2021, it's illuminating to look back to the exciting moment where the song that broke them in the U.S., "Hungry Like the Wolf," started to happen.

Read an excerpt from Annie Zaleski's "Duran Duran's Rio " (Bloomsbury, May 6) below: