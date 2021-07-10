Whip up this orange-jicama salad with peppers to add some sweetness and spice to summer cookouts

If you're not a fan of cilantro, you can substitute fresh parsley. Toast the cumin in a dry skillet over medium heat until fragrant (about 30 seconds) and then remove the pan from the heat so the cumin won't scorch.

***

Recipe: Orange-Jícama Salad with Sweet and Spicy Peppers

Serves 8



Ingredients

6 oranges

6 tablespoons lime juice (3 limes)

1 teaspoon ground cumin, toasted

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt

½ cup vegetable oil

2 pounds jícama, peeled and cut into 2-inch-long matchsticks

2 red bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, and cut into ⅛-inch-wide strips

4 jalapeño chiles, stemmed, seeded, quartered lengthwise, and quarters cut crosswise into ⅛-inch-thick slices

1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

6 scallions, green parts only, sliced thin on bias

Directions

1. Cut away peel and pith from oranges. Halve oranges from end to end. Cut each half lengthwise into 3 wedges, then cut crosswise into ¼-inch pieces. Place orange pieces in fine-mesh strainer set over bowl; let drain to remove excess juice.

2. Whisk lime juice, cumin, mustard, and ½ teaspoon salt together in large bowl. Whisking constantly, gradually add oil.

3. Toss jícama and bell peppers with ¼ teaspoon salt in large bowl until combined. Add jícama mixture, jalapeños, cilantro, scallions, and oranges to bowl with dressing and toss well to combine. Divide salad among individual plates, drizzle with any remaining dressing in bowl, and serve immediately.

If you like this recipe as much as we do, check out "The Complete Salad Cookbook" by America's Test Kitchen.





