Rudy Giuliani ridiculed after clip of him shaving in airport restaurant goes viral

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was caught on film publicly shaving while eating at an airport restaurant on Sunday. The clip has left some to wonder whether the ex-Trump lawyer now lives at the John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The bizarre sighting was originally recorded by traveler Nick Weiss, who caught sight of Giuliani at the Delta One Lounge around 5:30 pm. Weiss told the DailyMail that he had the displeasure of watching Giuliani chow down on lobster bisque, which "took him 15 minutes to have one bowl of soup because every time he'd bring the spoon up to his mouth, half would fall back into the soup."

After finishing, Weiss detailed, the former prosecutor was then brought a plate of brownies, and shortly thereafter began shaving his face with a razor and a tablet camera. It is not immediately clear why Giuliani opted out of grooming in the restroom, which Weiss noted was just several steps away.

On Monday, American comedian Michael Rapaport shared Weiss's video over Twitter, earning Giuliani a deluge of online ridicule.

"Look at these disgusting filthy nasty slob @RudyGiuliani shaving in a restaurant at JFK yesterday," Rapaport tweeted . "You nasty pig you #Rudy The @iamrapaport is now LIVE discussing the disgusting."

In less than 24 hours, video of Giuliani publicly shaving while eating has been viewed more than 1 million times on Twitter and on Rapaport's Instagram account.

"Rudy Giuliani shaving in a restaurant is the least embarrassing thing he has ever done," iVote Founder Ellen Kurz wrote on Twitter.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill simply replied with a sick face emoji.

"Can we confirm that he's not actually living in the airport?" one user on Twitter asked .

The sordid display is just the latest in Giuliani's apparently never-ending string of public gaffes.

Back in November, Giuliani accidentally held a press conference – intended to discuss Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud – in the parking lot of a landscaping company called Four Seasons Total Landscaping instead of the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

That same month, the former mayor was caught on camera pulling down his pants in a hotel room with an actress posing as a 15-year-old journalist in Sacha Baron Cohen's latest Borat film.

Apart from his public blunders, Giulani has also been steeped in various legal battles that appear to be draining him of his financial resources.

Back in April, FBI agents raided the former prosecutor's house as part of an investigation into Giuliani's possible violation of lobbying laws during the Trump administration. Investigators believe the ex-Trump attorney may have worked as an unregistered lobbyist for Ukraine, encouraging Ukrainian leaders to open a probe into President Biden's son, Hunter, in an effort to undermine the Biden campaign in the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani also faces a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, whose equipment Giuliani alleged was compromised in favor of the Biden campaign during the 2020 election.

Last month, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported that Giuliani – whose law license was suspended back in June – has generally failed to enlist Trump's aid in his legal troubles, leading some to suspect that the Giuliani is on the brink of bankruptcy.

It remains unclear how or if Giuliani will manage to redeem his public image in the wake of Trump's presidency. Perhaps Giuliani's airport display suggests he's given up trying.