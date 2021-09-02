Two Trump employees to testify before grand jury amid criminal probe

Two Trump Organization employees are set to testify before a Manhattan grand jury, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Trump Organization Director of Security Matthew Calamari, Jr. and Jeffrey McConney, a "senior finance official" are expected to testify. Calamari is the son of the Trump Organization's chief operating officer.

McConney reportedly prepared the personal tax returns of Matthew Calamari, Sr.

"Mr. Calamari Jr.'s testimony before the grand jury would grant him immunity on the subjects about which he testifies and signals prosecutors don't plan to indict him," the newspaper reported. "Prosecutors continue to investigate whether the elder Mr. Calamari received tax-free fringe benefits and to determine whether his cooperation would be helpful to them, according to people familiar with the matter."