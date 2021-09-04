From a "Dear White People" swan song to Tokyo assassins, here's what's new on Netflix in September

September signals the end of summer, which sometimes means a pause on your favorite trashy dating shows and steady influx of new, delightfully meaningless rom-coms to indulge. But it doesn't mean a pause on entertaining content, especially as the temperatures start to drop, the leaves begin to fall, and the weather becomes perfect to stay in and Netflix and chill to your heart's content.

This September, Netflix has got you covered. If you're feeling particularly intellectual, or want to dig deeper into the history of 9/11 on its 20th anniversary this month, Netflix's five-part docuseries "Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror" might be the binge for you. And if you're a fan of the awkward but lovable teens of "Sex Education," its third season is finally coming your way, too.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

But, as the old adage goes, when Netflix titles go, they're gone. That means these are your last days to learn why the angry birds of "Angry Birds" are so unhappy, as the cartoon's first two seasons are slated to end streaming on Sept. 15. The "Karate Kid" trilogy and first two "Kung Fu Panda" movies will be on the outs, too, both on Sept. 30. A good chunk of Netflix's "Star Trek" content, like the 2009 "Star Trek," "Star Trek: Enterprise," "Star Trek: Voyager" and all three seasons of "Star Trek" will also depart Netflix on the 30th.

So, get in your last "Star Trek" binge! Relive the pure, DreamWorks magic that is "Kung Fu Panda"! But be sure to keep your queue locked and loaded with all the new magic Netflix has in store.

"Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror," Sept. 1

This five-part, investigative documentary series argues the cases for how modern history can be divided between before and after 9/11. The documentary goes to entirely new places and is rife with interviews with varied subjects ranging from CIA officials to Taliban commanders, and Afghan civilians most impacted by the wars that ensued.

"Q-Force," Sept. 2

An adventurous adult cartoon following the lives of LGBTQ superspies, Agent Steve Maryweather once reigned as the golden boy of the American Intelligence Agency, until coming out as gay. Mayweather was sent off into obscurity shortly after coming out. Rather than accept this fate, he assembled an LGBTQ+ squad of misfits that now call themselves Q-Force, and honestly, why don't we have an all-queer "Avengers" squad yet, Marvel? The voice stars include Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes and Gabe Liedman.

"Worth," Sept. 3

Starring Michael Keaton as the real-life lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, who took on the impossible task of calculating how to compensate families of the victims of 9/11, "Worth" is an emotionally complex drama on the true value of human life. The film also stars Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan.

"Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space," Sept. 6

A new documentary series that will cover a monumental event in near real time, "Countdown" is the behind-the-scenes story of the four crew members making history as the first all-civilian mission into orbit. In his trip to space, billionaire Jared Isaacman will be joined by Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude and a cancer survivor; Christopher Sembroski, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force; and Sian Proctor, a professor of geosciences and two-time NASA astronaut candidate. Its first two episodes release on Sept. 6, second two on Sept. 13 and finale to be announced in late September.

"On the Verge," Sept. 7

From the director of "Two Days in Paris," "On the Verge" is a dramedy following the lives of four women (Julie Delpy, Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones and Alexia Landeau) in Los Angeles just before the pandemic, each caught in the throes of a midlife crisis. The series seems packed with emotional highs and lows, and as generous an amount of shots at the beach as you'd expect of a story based in LA.

"Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali," Sept. 9

Inspired by Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith's book "Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X," this new documentary of nearly the same name follows the story of Malcom X and Muhammad Ali's extraordinary relationship, from their chance meeting to their eventual fallout over shifting ideals. Both men have left deep marks on history in their bold rejections of white supremacy, but few know about the bond they shared.

"Kate," Sept. 10

A Tokyo assassin (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) has been poisoned and has 24 hours to live — meaning she has 24 hours to find her killer and exact revenge, like only a Tokyo assassin can. "Kate" is both an epic revenge thriller and a race against time through the neon-lit streets of Japan.

"Sex Education" Season 3, Sept. 17

Right on time for back-to-school season is the third season of our favorite British sex comedy, and it promises to be a doozy for the teens of Moordale. According to Netflix's riveting but open-ended synopsis, Otis is now having casual sex, Eric and Adam are "official" and Jean is preparing for a baby. What could possibly go wrong?

"Squid Game," Sept. 17

In this haunting South Korean television series, 456 people who have struggled in life are invited to partake in a mysterious survival competition called "Squid Game." The competition entails a series of traditional children's games with deadly twists, as the competitors risk their lives for a chance at $40 million. As if that doesn't make you nervous enough, there can only be one winner. This is giving us "Battle Royale" vibes.

"Love on the Spectrum" Season 2, Sept. 21

Two years after the first season of "Love on the Spectrum" captured our hearts, the second returns to dive deeper into the dating lives of people on the autism spectrum. We'll reunite with some familiar faces, as well as an even wider range of people and personalities to fully represent the diversity of the spectrum.

"Dear White People" Vol. 4, Sept. 22

Back and as timely as ever, the news season "Dear White People" takes place during the pandemic, as, from the future, Sam and Lionel look back on their final year at Winchester, which plays out as a '90s-style musical. This fourth and final season comes fresh off an estimated 700% surge in viewership for the show throughout last summer, amid the uprising for Black lives.

"Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan," Sept. 22

Followers of the stories of Ted Bundy or the elusive Golden Gate killer are in for the perfect binge, with "Monsters Inside," which tells the story of an accused serial rapist who claims to have multiple personality disorder. The late 1970s saga sets off a captivating legal odyssey that this Olivier Megaton-directed docuseries aims to shed new light on.

"Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!" Sept. 28

In this one-off comedy special featuring the most iconic films in cinematic history, a handful of beloved celebrity guests are our tour guides through the delightful, weird and ultimately inescapable clichés of some of our favorite movies. Host Rob Lowe and his guests walk us through the origins of the tropes of "walking away from an explosion," or the "meet cute," or, of course, "women running in stilettos," among many, many more.

Here's the full list of everything coming to Netflix this month.

Sept. 1

"How to Be a Cowboy"

"Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror"

"A Cinderella Story"

"Agatha Christie's Crooked House"

"Barbie Big City Big Dreams"

"Blade Runner: The Final Cut" (1982)

"The Blue Lagoon" (1980)

"Chappie"

"Clear and Present Danger"

"Cliffhanger"

"Cold Mountain"

"Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles"

"Dear John"

"Do the Right Thing"

"Freedom Writers"

"Green Lantern"

"House Party"

"House Party 2"

"House Party 3"

"The Interview"

"Kid-E-Cats: Season 2"

"Labyrinth"

"Letters to Juliet"

"Love Don't Cost a Thing" (2003)

"Mars Attacks!"

"Marshall"

"Mystery Men"

"The Nutty Professor"

"The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps"

"Once Upon a Time in America"

"Open Season 2"

"Rhyme & Reason"

"School of Rock"

"Tears of the Sun"

"Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins"

Sept. 2

"Afterlife of the Party"

"Final Account"

"Q-Force"

Sept. 3

"Dive Club"

"Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1"

"Sharkdog"

"Worth"

Sept. 6

"Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space"

Sept. 7

"Kid Cosmic" Season 2

"Octonauts: Above & Beyond"

"On the Verge"

"Untold: Breaking Point"

Sept. 8

"The Circle" Season 3

"Into the Night" Season 2

"JJ+E"

Sept. 9

"Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali"

"The Women and the Murderer"

Sept. 10

"Firedrake the Silver Dragon"

"Kate"

"Lucifer: The Final Season"

"Metal Shop Masters"

"Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series"

"Prey"

"Yowamushi Pedal"

"Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road"

Sept. 13

"Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space"

Sept. 14

"A StoryBots Space Adventure"

"Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father" Season 5

"The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals" Season 2

"You vs. Wild: Out Cold"

Sept. 15

"Nailed It!" Season 6

"Nightbooks"

"Saved by the Bell" Seasons 1-9

"Schumacher"

"Too Hot To Handle Latino"

Sept. 16

"He-Man and the Masters of the Universe"

"Jaws"

"Jaws 2"

"Jaws 3"

"Jaws: The Revenge"

"My Heroes Were Cowboys"

Sept. 17

"Ankahi Kahaniya"

"Chicago Party Aunt"

"The Father Who Moves Mountains"

"Sex Education" Season 3

"Squid Game"

"The Stronghold"

Sept. 19

"Dark Skies"

Sept. 20

"Grown Ups"

Sept. 21

"Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel"

"Love on the Spectrum" Season 2

Sept. 22

"Confessions of an Invisible Girl"

"Dear White People" Season 4

"Intrusion"

"Jaguar"

"Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan"

Sept. 23

"Je Suis Karl"

Sept. 24

"Blood & Water" Season 2

"Ganglands (Braqueurs)"

"Jailbirds New Orleans"

"Midnight Mass"

"My Little Pony: A New Generation"

"The Starling"

"Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia"

Sept. 28

"Ada Twist, Scientist"

"Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!"

Sept. 29

"The Chestnut Man"

"Friendzone"

"MeatEater" Season 10, part 1

"No One Gets Out Alive"

"Polly Pocket" Season 3, Part 1

"Sounds Like Love"

Sept. 30

"Love 101" Season 2

"Luna Park"

"The Phantom"