Bill Maher says he's shocked Trump hasn't been charged for Georgia election meddling

HBO host Bill Maher appeared on CNN Wednesday to warn that former President Donald Trump was very likely to run again in 2024, and that he even stands a good chance of winning.

Maher noted that Trump has been working to purge Republicans who didn't go along with his plot to overturn the 2020 election, such as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"Raffensperger, who he called up and said, 'I hope you can find me some more votes,'" Maher said. "Can you imagine that? That alone -- how is that not a crime?"

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump's efforts to pressure Raffensperger to "find" the 12,000 votes he'd need to overtake President Joe Biden in that state, although so far no charges have been filed.

Maher went on to warn that Trump has dedicated his post-presidency so far to "putting people in place who will find the votes" for him if he runs again in 2024.

RELATED: Bill Maher explains how he thinks America can stop Trump's "slow-moving coup"

"That's what's so disturbing," he said. "The next time that happens, I think they are going to 'find' the votes."

Watch the video below: