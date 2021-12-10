The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot released a new round of subpoenas Friday, seeking documents and testimony from former aides to President Donald Trump — including a current congressional candidate.

"The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved in or witnesses to the coordination and planning of the events leading up to the violent attack on our democracy on January 6th," committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement.

"Some of the witnesses we subpoenaed today apparently worked to stage the rallies on January 5th and 6th, and some appeared to have had direct communication with the former President regarding the rally at the Ellipse directly preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Select Committee expects these witnesses to join the hundreds of individuals who have already cooperated with our investigation as we work to provide the American people with answers about what happened on January 6th and ensure nothing like that day ever happens again."

The new round of subpoenas hit Trumpworld figures like former White House director of political affairs and current Kevin McCarthy aide Brian Jack, as well as Trump-endorsed Ohio Congressional candidate Max Miller, who filled a number of roles within the White House.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Miller was also accused of abusing his then-girlfriend, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, and has had several other run-ins with the law over the years, as outlined in a 2018 Washington Post piece.

In response to the news that he had ben subpoenaed, Miller promised to disband the committee if elected.

"Upon taking office, I will make sure one of my first votes is to disband this partisan committee that has weaponized its powers against innocent Americans," he wrote on Twitter. "Ohioans are tired of watching D.C.'s witch hunts and political theater while the country burns."

The other subpoena targets include "Stop the Steal" organizers Bryan Lewis and Ed Martin, as well as "Moms for Trump" head Kimberly Fletcher and Trump aide Robert "Bobby" Peede, Jr., who Thompson says met with both Trump and Miller in the White House on Jan. 4 to talk about the Jan. 6 rally that ultimately preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol building.

More on the Republican Party's post-Capitol riot fallout: