Longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone is auctioning off a copy of a 1990s magazine cover he says was signed by Trump in an effort to pay his legal bills, POLITICO reports.

If a bidder exceeds $20,000 dollars, the bidder will get the physical version of the magazine along with "one of only one" digital copy, which Stone calls an NFT (non-fungible token).

While POLITICO was unable to confirm the magazine with Trump's signature is real, Stone insists that it is.

As of this Wednesday, there were no bids.

"Between the cost of defending myself in 6 remaining merit-less but sensationalized harassment civil suits and the J-6 [January 6th] Witchhunt my legal expenses are formidable," he told POLITICO. He added that the "cancer therapies not covered by insurance for my wife are also not inexpensive."

