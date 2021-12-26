Wife of Alex Jones arrested for domestic violence on Christmas Eve

Alex Jones' wife was arrested Friday for domestic violence after an incident the prominent conspiracy theorist said stemmed from a "medication imbalance," according to reports.

It's unclear whether Jones himself was injured or what circumstances led to the altercation, though jail records show Erika Wulff Jones faces a misdemeanor for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest.

"It's a private family matter that happened on Christmas Eve," Jones told The Associated Press. "I love my wife and care about her and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance."

The right-wing provocateur and founder of conspiracy network "Infowars" added the situation "doesn't concern my politics ... it wasn't some kind of personal hateful thing or anything."

Jones also went to court this week in an attempt to fight subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He spoke at a pro-Trump rally prior to the attempted insurrection alongside an Infowars colleague, Owen Shroyer, who was subsequently charged with several crimes for his alleged participation in the riot.

Shroyer maintains his innocence, and Jones has since made several public statements of support.

