It was a bad year for the world: But yes, there were 10 good things in 2021

This year, 2021, began with a huge sense of relief as Donald Trump left office. We hoped to emerge from the ravages of COVID, pass a hefty Build Back Better (BBB) bill, and make significant cuts to the Pentagon budget. But, alas, we faced a Jan. 6 white nationalist insurrection, two new COVID mutations, a sliced-and-diced BBB bill that didn't pass, and a Pentagon budget that actually increased.

It was indeed a disastrous year, but we have some reasons to cheer:

If we could make gains in a year as bad as 2021, just think what we can accomplish in 2022.

Read more from Medea Benjamin on the global struggle for justice: