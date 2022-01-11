Fauci's fed up: Hot mic catches top COVID doctor mocking GOP senator as a "moron"

Following a day of grilling and tedious questioning, Dr. Anthony Fauci wrapped his nearly daylong testimony before a Senate committee by getting caught on the hot mic mocking a Republican as a "moron."

The National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases director had just ended an exchange with Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas.

"As the highest paid employee in the entire federal government," Marshall asked Fauci, "Yes or no: Would you be willing to submit to Congress and the public a financial disclosure that includes your past and current investments?"

Fauci responded, "I don't understand why you're asking me that question. My financial disclosure is public knowledge and has been so for the last thirty-seven years or so, 35 years."

Marshall then accused "big tech giants" of keeping that information from the public.

"All you have to do is ask for it," Fauci shot back. "You're so misinformed. It's extraordinary."

Pulling away from the mic, Fauci was caught muttering under his breath: "What a moron! Jesus Christ."

Earlier in the day, Fauci confronted Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who Fauci accused of helping to "kindle the crazies" who have threatened his and his family's life.

"What happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue, is that all of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there, and I have threats upon my life, harassment of my family, and my children, with obscene phone calls because people are lying about me," Fauci asked during the Senate hearing.

"So I asked myself, 'Why would senator want to do this?' So go to Rand Paul website and you see 'Fire Dr. Fauci' with a little box that says, 'contribute here' you can do $5 $10 $20 $100," said Fauci. "So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain."

