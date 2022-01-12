Capitol riot committee asks Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to share Jan. 6 Trump calls

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is asking House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to speak with them about what happened that day, CNN reported.

"We also must learn about how the President's plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election," wrote committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS). "For example, in advance of January 6th, you reportedly explained to Mark Meadows and the former President that objections to the certification of the electoral votes on January 6th 'was doomed to fail.'"

Earlier on Wednesday, the committee issued subpoenas to former advisers to Donald Trump Jr. — Andrew Surabian and Arthur Schwartz — and an adviser to former President Donald Trump, Ross Worthington. According to the Associated Press, Worthington was the one who wrote the speech Trump delivered on Jan. 6, 2021. The part where Trump urged the audience to walk to the Capitol was not included in the draft, according to several books published after the Trump administration.

Senior legal analyst Elie Honig commented on CNN that the committee should have asked McCarthy to appear long ago and noted that a subpoena might be necessary.

