Vegetarians rejoice — Chipotle now has plant-based chorizo

Chipotle Mexican Grill has kicked off the new year in a delicious way — customers can now add plant-based chorizo to their bean burritos, rice bowls topped with shredded romaine lettuce and guacamole (yes, we know it costs extra), and salads. entirely from plant-based protein, chipotle peppers, ripe tomato paste, crushed garlic, Spanish smoked paprika, and extra virgin olive oil. Oh, and it's made entirely without artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, grains, gluten, or soy.

In addition to the plant-based chorizo, Chipotle has also launched three new lifestyle bowls that each adheres to a Whole30, vegetarian, or vegan diet. All of the bowls are topped with Chipotle's new plant-based meat and are available to order through the Chipotle app or through the brand's website.

If you can't make it to a Chipotle in person to try the latest offerings, try making these Chipotle-inspired vegetarian chorizo recipes at home.

Spicy, Smoky Vegan "Chorizo" Dip

"This smoky, meat-free puree is a wonderfully creamy dip that you can enjoy on its own or used to jazz up other recipes," writes recipe developer Izy Hossack. It's made with a combination of sundried tomatoes and sundried tomato oil, plus red kidney beans for heft. As for achieving chorizo's warm and spicy flavor? That's all thanks to sweet smoked paprika, crushed red pepper, and miso paste.

Quinoa and Vegetable Chorizo Salad

Learn how to make your own plant-based chorizo using sundried tomatoes, cashews, dried apricots, rice flour, and red chili peppers for heat. Once you've prepared and cooked the sausages, use them as a salad topping over quinoa, cherry tomatoes, diced apples, sliced onions, lima beans, and a Dijon vinaigrette.

Fully Loaded Vegan Burritos

Obviously Chipotle didn't invent burritos, but they do certainly wrap up some of the best in under five minutes. This one uses pinto beans as a protein-packed substitute for meat and builds plenty of heat from jalapeño peppers, chili powder, ground cumin, and red pepper flakes.