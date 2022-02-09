Giada's chocolate-packed skillet brownie is the gluten-free dessert you didn't know you needed

Have you ever ordered a dish in a restaurant that was served warm, still bubbling or steaming in a cast iron skillet? Nothing conjures those medieval feelings of fresh food from the hearth like a dish that will keep itself warm on the table while you try not to burn yourself reaching for your drink.

Keep that magic alive in your own home, with this gluten-free skillet brownie recipe from Giada De Laurentiis. On her website, she raves that this brownie is able to give you all the flavor and decadence of a normal brownie, without quite as many refined sugars and carbohydrates. It's a dessert that you can whip up if you've got a gluten sensitivity, or if you just want to try something new!

You'll use almond flour as your substitute, which will add both flavor and texture. If you are dealing with a nut allergy or sensitivity, you may have similar luck with buckwheat flour, which is also gluten free. You'll also need an 8-inch ovenproof skillet (watch out for the silicone handle covers on some!) and about an hour of time from start to finish.

Firstly you'll combine melted, refined coconut oil, coconut sugar, salt and vanilla extract. Then, you'll add in your individual eggs one at a time until they are fully incorporated.

Next, you'll stir in your dry ingredients like almond flour, baking powder and cocoa powder. Fold in your chocolate chips and your mixture will be ready for the next step.

Pour the batter into your skillet, and bake for about 25 to 28 minutes, or until the edges look dry and the center is still a little underdone. Then comes the hard part. You'll have to wait at least 20 minutes to allow your creation to cool, before cutting and serving.

With a dessert this tempting, you have our full endorsement to also just grab a spoon and dig in. Just make sure you don't hurt your tastebuds! Find the full recipe with measurements here.

