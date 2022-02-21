Bernie Madoff's elderly sister and brother-in-law found dead in Florida

Sondra Wiener, the sister of Bernie Madoff, and her husband Marvin were found dead on Thursday in their Boynton Beach, Florida home, according to the New York Times.

Deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call and found Weiner, 87, and her husband, 90, dead.

According to the sheriff's Facebook page and Twitter account, the death "appears to be a murder/suicide." The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

The social media post also reports that the family invoked Marsy's Law for Marvin, which provides protections for crime victims

Madoff, who was once the chairman of NASDAQ, ran the largest Ponzi scheme in history, worth about $64.8 billion. He not only defrauded thousands of investors, but his family was also affected by his crimes. His older son Mark died by suicide in December 2010.

Madoff began serving the maximum 150-year sentence in 2009. He died of chronic kidney disease and other natural causes at age 82 last year in a federal prison hospital.

