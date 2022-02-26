Marjorie Taylor Greene doubles down on attending white nationalist conference

On Friday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attended a white nationalist conference in Orlando, Florida, which she came to her own defense about on Saturday saying she was there to "talk to the audience."

Greene doubled down on her defense, which was part of a statement given in a recorded interview to CBS News correspondent Robert Costa, saying she does not personally know Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist leader who organized the event in question, held on Friday night at the Orlando World Center Marriott.

"I don't know what his views are, so I'm not aligned with anything that may be controversial," Greene said. "I went to his event last night to address his very large following because that is a young, very young, following and a generation I am extremely concerned about."

Fuentes, host of the white nationalist conference that Greene was seen at, was subpoenaed last month by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to The Hill. During the conference on Friday Greene was photographed shaking the hand of Fuentes, as reported in The Hill's coverage.

"In any other world, Greene speaking at a white supremacist conference where attendees have defended Vladimir Putin and praised Adolf Hitler would warrant expulsion from the caucus, to say nothing of her advocacy for violence and consistent anti-Semitism is disgusting," DNC spokesman Ammar Moussa said in a statement.

