This bagel product is being recalled from Publix, Wegman’s, Winn-Dixie and more grocery stores

Damascus Bakery company, based out of Newark, New Jersey, has submitted a voluntary recall for one production lot of their Bantam Classic Bagels due to "an incorrect item being placed in the carton with an undeclared egg allergen" according to the FDA's website.

The specific item — which was recalled by the bakery itself as well as Publix, Winn Dixie and other major grocery chains — is the "Classic Mini Stuffed Bagel," which is, as the name suggests, a mini bagel stuffed with whipped cream cheese. All of the product that falls under the recall would be labeled with a best by date of May 27, 2023, printed on the left side of the carton and the top of the bag.

The risk with this mislabeling runs for those who may have severe egg allergies, and could face a reaction if they were to mistakenly consume it. At the date of publication, no illnesses to this product recall have been reported. If you have a product from this batch, you are advised to dispose of it and contact Bantams Bagels Customer Service for a replacement. For more information, click here.

