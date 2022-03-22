Check your fridge: More than 30 fruit and veggie products are being recalled over listeria concerns

As convenient and delicious as fresh-cut fruit from the grocery store may be, make sure to proceed with caution in the coming weeks. The Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that various products processed by Fruit Fresh Up, which is carried at Wegmans and other grocery stores in the New York area, have faced potential exposure to the organism Listeria monocytogenes.

The full report, available here, details that the dangerous bacteria was found on packaging as well as preparation surfaces used in the production process. Over 30 products are included in the voluntary recall, including cut fruits and vegetables — such as watermelon chunks, pineapple spears, and cantaloupe — as well as pre-prepared dips.

Listeria monocytogenes, commonly referred to as listeria, can pose a more severe health threat to young children and elderly people, as well as anyone with a compromised immune system. Symptoms of a listeria infection in an otherwise healthy person can present with a high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and more. Infections among pregnant people can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

The products in question can also be identified by their "Best if Used By" dates. Any fruit with a date printed between March 5, 2022, and March 23, 2022 that matches the previous description should be disposed of immediately.

As of the date of publication for this article, no illnesses have been reported. For a full list of the products recalled, visit the FDA's company announcement page.

