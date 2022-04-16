Didn't make it to Coachella? Here's what you've missed so far

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off day one of its three-day event on Friday to the delight of a massive crowd of people of which I (and perhaps you) were not one. Music festivals are a lot of fun, don't get me wrong, but you know what else is a lot of fun? Staying home in the air conditioning and watching back-to-back episodes of "Bewitched" on DVD with constant and easy access to clean bathrooms.

This year's Coachella festival is the first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and people are turning up in droves based on the fact that most of the tiered passes for the weekend are sold out; but that could also have something to do with this year's big-name headliners: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd.

Related: Candace Owens' attack on Harry Styles' masculinity reveals itself in that Marxist red herring

According to local(ish) coverage by The San Diego Union-Tribune the event's organizers made some changes this year in an effort to appeal to the TikTok generation, the festival's current bread and butter.

"Starting in 1999, Coachella changed the landscape for music festivals in the United States," said Lollapalooza co-founder Marc Geiger in a quote used by The San Diego Union-Tribune. "But if you are appealing to a Gen Z, Spotify and TikTok audience, you're dealing with a different landscape."

Festival goers cheer as Grupo Firme performs at Coachella on Friday, April 15, 2022 in Indio, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Check out this year's three-day lineup, and a round-up of some of the festival's main attractions so far. We'll be adding to this as clips become available, so make sure to check back throughout the weekend.

Or, keep up via the festival livestream here:

Harry Styles performs "Man, I Feel like a Woman" with Shania Twain

Harry Styles performs "You're Still the One" with Shania Twain

Harry Styles performs new song, "Boyfriends"

Phoebe Bridgers performs "Garden Song"

Arcade Fire performs "Wake Up"

Justin Bieber manifested sans shirt

Carly Rae Jepsen performed a new song, "Western Wind"

Snoop Dogg performed "ONDA DIFERENTE"

Timothée Chalamet poses with fans in the crowd

Someone had to say it

Read more: