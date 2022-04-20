Rudy Giuliani sings “Bad to the Bone” on "The Masked Singer”

No, you're not high. That really was former attorney Rudy Giuliani singing "Bad to the Bone" by George Thorogood and the Destroyers while dressed as a bird in a box on Fox's "The Masked Singer," hosted by Nick Cannon.

In episode 7 of the show's seventh season the big reveal Wednesday night was teased as "the biggest event in 'Masked Singer' history," according to Variety; and although we all had fair warning that this was coming the internet is acting appropriately peeved.

Although many faces in the crowd were seen laughing and seemingly enjoying the ordeal, none more than Giuliani himself, panelist Ken Jeong was visibly upset, and made no attempt to hide that fact.

"No, that's not Robert Duvall," Jeong said during Giuliani's unmasking, at which point he crossed his arms and exited the stage saying "I'm done."

Fellow judge Robin Thicke followed after Jeong and was heard saying "This is definitely something I never would have guessed."

The show's host, Nick Cannon, did his best to keep the show running smoothly in the midst of upheaval but couldn't resist making a comment of his own.

"With all of the controversy that's surrounding you right now I think it surprises us all that you're here on 'The Masked Singer," Cannon said. To which Giuliani replied "Me too."

In response to the obvious question here of why he would agree to be on the show in the first place, Giuliani said "I guess the main reason is I just had a granddaughter, Grace. I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely. I couldn't think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show, I have for years, and it just seemed like it would be fun. I don't get to have a lot of fun."

