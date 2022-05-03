On Tuesday, the women on "The View" were fired up to address the news that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision after a draft majority opinion was shockingly leaked by Politico the night before.

On the show, Whoopi Goldberg – who took some time off the show to film "Anansi Boys" – reminds viewers that a woman's right to have an abortion is still legal in America. The draft opinion is merely just a draft and not an active law, yet.

"My worry is that this is just the beginning," says Joy Behar of the Republican justices who sided with Samuel Alito: Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

"Next they'll go after gay marriage and maybe Brown v. Board of Education," Behar continues. "They already eroded our voting rights a little bit, so I see fascism down the line here. I don't know."

RELATED: Leaked majority opinion says Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade

Guest co-host Lindsey Granger, who also hosts the nationally syndicated talk show "Daily Blast Live," says the recent leak showcases a newfound precedent that the Supreme Court is no longer "apolitical" and can't be trusted.

"If you live in a state and you need an abortion or you decide to get an abortion, you will either travel to another state to get an abortion or, unfortunately, you will do what women did back in the day and have your own abortion," Sunny Hostin explains of the consequences if both landmark decisions are ultimately overturned.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"The problem that I have with this opinion — and everyone knows I'm Catholic, my faith tells me that an abortion is wrong, my faith tells me that life begins at conception," she continues. "But I don't want to put my beliefs on anyone else. I think that is wrong. And when I looked at this opinion, it was so religiously and morally grounded . . . I don't think that should ever be in a Supreme Court opinion and I'm very disappointed."

The panel agrees that if the decisions are overturned, it will reduce "safe abortions" and "cost more lives."

"Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey, on the show to promote her latest memoir "Out of the Corner," says the government's attempts to limit women's choices illustrates how women are seen as a threat.

"I'm horrified that this is really on the table again in 2022. I mean talk about being in the corner like this is the ultimate . . . if you don't want to have an abortion, don't have one just don't have one," she adds.

Goldberg then concludes the discussion on an emotional and powerful note, asserting that women are the only individuals who can control their own bodies.

"Women in this country lived forever with [abortions] being illegal . . . Well, we got tired of tripping over women in public bathrooms who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go," she says.

"This law came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean. It has nothing to do with your religion, this is not a religious issue. This is a human issue," Goldberg stresses.

Watch the full discussion below, via YouTube:

More stories you might like: