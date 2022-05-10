Trump will return: Elon Musk vows major change to Twitter under his ownership

Elon Musk is poised to reinstate Donald Trump to Twitter if his purchase goes through.

The Tesla mogul told FT Live's Future of the Car conference that he believes the former president should not have been banned for promoting election conspiracy theories and motivating political violence, and Musk said he would allow Trump to return to the social media platform, reported CNBC.

"Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts… I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump," Musk said. "I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."

"I would reverse the permanent ban," Musk added. "I don't own Twitter yet, so this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don't own Twitter?"

Trump has said he would not return to Twitter, and instead started his own social media company Truth Social, and Musk said the ban was "morally bad decision" and "foolish in the extreme."

"If there are tweets that are wrong and bad those should be deleted or made invisible, and a temporary suspension is appropriate, but not a permanent ban," Musk said. "Banning Trump from Twitter didn't end Trump's voice. It amplified it among the Right."

He added that the ban was "morally wrong and flat out stupid."