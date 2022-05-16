10 best garlic recipes to make today and every day

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

We're doing what garlic enthusiasts do best: sharing our favorite garlic recipes to make today and every day. There are versatile recipes like garlic confit and garlic stock that you can apply in so many ways, plus one-off recipes to complete your garlic celebration (looking at you, pull-apart garlic knots).

Our go-to garlic recipes

1. Garlic Confit

Slow-roasted garlic is like candy — candy that you'll want to serve on a charcuterie board with cheese, jam, crostini, and so much salami.

2. Garlic Stock

Forget about the bones from your butcher, the celery and carrots, the bay leaves and peppercorns. All you need is garlic and salt to make this ridiculously simple, totally vegan stock.

3. Garlickiest Garlic Bread

Our favorite way to show our love for garlic is by cooking the largest loaf of ciabatta bread that we possibly can and then spreading it with the garlickiest garlic butter.

4. Pull-Apart Garlic Knots in a Multi-Cooker

There is no such thing as too much garlic bread, do you hear me? This time, it's in the form of knots made in a multi-cooker. So much fun to pull apart.

5. Broccolini with Very Delicious Garlic Sauce

We love the sweetness of broccolini (aka baby broccoli) and we love how it only gets better with, what else, but garlic.

6. Crispy Garlic Dip

Emma Laperruque was inspired to make an easier version of onion dip with the same savory qualities that dare you to double dip. Enter: garlic.

7. Pot Roast with 40 Cloves of Garlic

Chicken meets its match with this beefy twist on the classic garlic-forward recipe.

8. Honeyed Garlic Sauce

This sauce is so much more than just honey and garlic: There's lemon juice, soy sauce, cayenne pepper, and vanilla extract. And yes, a lot of garlic (four heads, to be exact).

9. Tomato Soup with a Whole Head of Garlic

Amp up this classic comfort food with an entire head of roasted garlic. "It adds such a nice touch, sweet and creamy, not overpowering, just right," writes recipe developer Carolina Gelen.

10. Pasta with Garlic Butter Sauce

If you've spent all day wondering what to have for dinner, this is it: a three-ingredient, 10-minute pasta recipe that you can dress up any which way.