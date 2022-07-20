Mike Pence gets the thumbs-up from Republican lawmakers to run for President in 2024

During a private meeting held near the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, former Vice President Mike Pence was thanked by members of the Republican Study Committee and encouraged to run for President in 2024.

"People said they hope he's going to be a big voice in 2024. … He was being encouraged: we need more of you in 2024," Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon said in a quote reported on by CNN. "And I would agree."

In response to being told this during the meeting, Pence is said to have reacted favorably, but gave no indication as to his future plans for office one way or the other.

In CNN's coverage of the private meeting on Wednesday they highlight that Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Washington Republican, confirmed the talk of Pence running in 2024, and the encouragement of the meeting's attendees for him to do so, but that Pence said, for now, he's focusing on "helping the House GOP win the 2022 midterms."

The New York Times, points out ways in which Pence seems to be distancing himself from his Trump years, such as his choice to endorse Karrin Taylor Robson in the Arizona governor's race while Trump is championing her rival, Kari Lake, a former local television anchor.

Former Pence adviser Olivia Troye tells CNN's Ana Cabrera that although Pence is remaining quiet about his plans currently, his desire to run for office in 2024 is a "known thing" amongst his inner circle.

"It's quite the dichotomy right, within the Republican party where you have the growing rift between those who support Trump and continue to back him and remain loyal to him, and then you have the rest of the Republicans who are trying to navigate around him and, in many cases, wanting to support someone like Mike Pence," Troye says.