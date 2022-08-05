Donald Trump is likely to be criminally charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for his failed attempt to subvert the 2020 presidential election, former Attorney General Eric Holder said on Thursday.

'″My guess is that by the end of this process, you're going to see indictments involving high-level people in the White House, you're going to see indictments against people outside the White House who were advising them with regard to the attempt to steal the election," Holder said in an interview on SiriusXM's "The Black Eagle."

"And I think ultimately you're probably going to see the president, former president of the United States indicted as well," he added.

Asked whether he himself would indict the former president, Holder declined to give a clear answer, saying he did not have access to the evidence that is under the DOJ's purview.

According to CNN, Trump's legal team is currently in talks with the DOJ as the select committee's probe escalates. The talks reportedly concern whether the former president's conversations in the White House, where he and his allies sketched out a plan to overturn the election, are shielded by presidential immunity.

CNN's report comes as both the DOJ and the select committee zero in on more of Trump's key confidants in the lead-up to and aftermath of the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, the DOJ subpoenaed Pat Cipollone, Trump's White House counsel, as part of an investigation into the January 6 attack. The agency has also ordered search warrants on Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who Trump sought to install as attorney general for the purposes of using agency resources to investigate his bogus fraud claims; and John Eastman, Eastman, a former law professor, drafted a legally dubious plan to have Congress reject state electors that voted for Biden.

During Thursday's interview, Holder told SiriusXM that he expects to see "the pace of this investigation or these investigations pick up."

He also noted that Trump due for more legal pressure in Georgia, where Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, is investigating a January 2021 phone call in which Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" just enough votes to tilt the election against Biden's favor.

"I think in terms of time, that is the more advanced" probe, Holder said of the Georgia investigation. "You have the former president on tape saying, 'Find me 11,780 votes.'"

Willis is currently presenting evidence to a grand jury. The jury has served numerous pro-Trump partisans, who Trump sought to install as official electors, with subpoenas. It has also subpoenaed Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who asked Raffensperger whether he had the authority to toss mail-in ballots in certain counties.